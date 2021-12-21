Car subsidies | News from Mexico

“The government’s vision of the economy can be summarized in a few short sentences: If it moves, collect taxes; if it continues to move, regulate it; if it stops moving, subsidize it”, Ronald Reagan.

Governments like to subsidize because that way they appear to be doing something for the voters. In most cases, however, the subsidies are useless. In others, they do more harm than good.

Electric car subsidies are one example. In 2009, US President Barak Obama launched a $ 2.4 billion program to give a $ 7,500 tax credit to buyers of each. Despite the problems of technology, this program allowed Tesla to take off and has made its owner, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. In 2021 Joe Biden has announced $ 7.5 billion subsidies to build charging stations and a $ 12,500 tax credit for each electric car produced in the United States. Musk himself considers these subsidies unnecessary.

The American Union is not the only country that subsidizes electric cars. In Europe the support varies from country to country, but they are all very generous. Norway, where already nine out of 10 new cars are electric, are exempt from massive car taxes and can use bus lanes. The reduction in the carbon footprint, however, is very small compared to subsidies and other incentives. The total subsidy for an electric car in Norway is $ 26,000 compared to an official car price of $ 30,000. The Norwegian government can cover that enormous cost, paradoxically, because it has a huge surplus of oil.

Governments have focused their efforts against global warming on cars. That is why they subsidize electricity and have announced the prohibition of internal combustion between 2030 and 2050. But they do so for political and moralistic reasons, not technical.

Electric cars do not achieve a significant decrease in carbon emissions. For starters, they use batteries. According to the International Energy Agency, the production of an electric car battery generates almost a quarter of the pollution of an internal combustion car throughout its life. On the other hand, they need electricity, which is produced by fossil fuels almost everywhere in the world. “In its first 60,000 kilometers,” says the Bjorn Lomborg, “an electric car will generate more CO2 than a gasoline one.” Only then does the saving begin. But most electric cars are bought by the well-to-do as a second vehicle, to show off their ecological conscience, while still using gasoline vehicles with greater range and efficiency, so the subsidy for electric cars may result in a total increase in the prices. emissions of pollutants. If that same money were used to reduce emissions in electricity generation, the benefit to the environment would be many times greater.

It is not the first time that governments are wrong in this field. For years European countries subsidized diesel engines because they claimed they were less polluting. Now that they understand particulate pollution, they are looking to ban them.

A transition to electric cars may be inevitable. To be worth it, it must be accompanied by cleaner electricity generation and better battery technology. The market must be driving the changes. Subsidies and bans come at a huge cost and leave little benefit.

Competence

The $ 12,500 subsidy for each electric car produced in the US would violate T-MEC regulations, but would also create unhealthy competition. Canada has already promised a subsidy similar to those produced in its country. It is throwing away taxpayers’ money, without benefiting the environment.

