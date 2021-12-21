Can you really burn 600 calories in one session with this spinning mode?

Spinning has become fashionable in recent years, as it is an excellent type of sport to burn fat and it is entertaining and satisfying for many of us.

Currently, a spinning modality called the Shekel is in fashion, which ensures that you can burn up to 600 calories in a session with this discipline. Is this really true?

What is the Shekel

It is a form of spinning that comes from Mexico and is also done on a bicycle and consists of 45 minutes of intense exercise and 5 minutes of stretching.

The big difference between conventional spinning is that weights are used and strength exercises are performed during the session, some without stopping pedaling and others getting off the bike. It is basically a functional training on the bicycle with exercises with dumbbells to the rhythm of the music.

Too performed in the dark with different colored lights, like in a disco, so that the people who do it feel comfortable and motivated.

It is a very complete job

The Shekel is a very complete work where you work the whole body at the cardiovascular level and at the strength level. You are going to work the legs in pedaling, the back, the arms and the core.





In addition, this type of spinning it is excellent to strengthen all the muscles of your body, which will help you protect your joints and bones tomorrow.

It all depends on the intensity

You may be able to burn those 600 calories or more, it all depends on the intensity that you put when performing the exercise, the resistance of the bicycle, the weight of the dumbbells and many factors that you cannot control.

Also, the amount of calories you burn in that session of Shekel will depend on your physical condition, since each one burns a very different amount of calories from the other.

Usually in a session of Shekel typically burns between 350 and 600 calories, a very wide range that you can be in.





The benefits of Shekel

The Shekel has many benefits at the level of physical and mental health, in the first place it improves your resistance as it is a mainly cardiovascular exercise. Also, if you maintain a proper diet, it can help you lose a lot of weight.

Being an exercise of cardiovascular origin, you will improve the state of your vascular system, since it strengthens your heart, thus improving blood flow. Much improves mood thanks to the music, motivation and satisfaction it produces.

If you like it, try it

We always say the same when we talk about the importance of doing physical activity. If you have not found one that you are passionate about, it may be that spinning and shekel are your favorite sport.

The one that will give you enough motivation to go practically every day. What’s more, If you want to lose weight, this spinning modality may be perfect for you.

