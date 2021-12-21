BTS and Ariana Grande: for these reasons, they ask for musical collaboration

Millennium Digital

These days it has surprised the ArmyAs he calls for a collaboration between his favorite K-pop boy band, BTS, and popular international artist Ariana Grande. The subject has become a trend in social networks, as they see the possibility of singing together in the future closer and closer.

It all started after a Scooter Braun interview with Variety, who spoke about The purchase by Big Hit Entertainment, a company run by the K-pop group BTS, from Ithaca Holdings for just over a billion dollars.

And it is that Braun is the agent of great stars, like Justin Bieber and precisely Ariana Grande, while Big Hit Entertainment is the creator of the phenomenon of Psy and his Gagnam style almost a decade ago and groups like BTS, Blackpink or NCT127. The manager He told how his experience was, now dealing with the Seoul-based company.

“They were days of eight to 12 hours of really delving into who is who and what does what in which team and making sure that we are going to have synergies. Our brand teams are talking to each other. The artists are getting to know each other. We have only been weeks, but there is a lot of emotion “, explains Braun to Variety.

But nevertheless, what caught our attention was what he said to Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of Big Hit, on a possible collaboration among its artists., which seems possible from what the representative says.

“I asked (Bang), ‘Do you expect our artists to collaborate with your artists?’ And he says, ‘if you want’ … It’s about what’s right and what we can build together in the long term“Braun surprised.

But that was not all, since the manager also spoke about Bts and a meeting he had for them, recognizing and explaining why they are the biggest band in the world.

“They’re great,” Braun said of BTS. “They are more than humble. They asked really smart questions. They are very nice. And when you are in a room with them, you know there’s a reason this is the biggest group in the world. You can feel it But just hanging out with them and asking questions and supporting each other was a lot of fun, “he says.

But why BTS and Ariana Grande specifically? This takes time, well Ariana had uploaded photos accompanied by Jungkook, member of the band; as well as the entire K-pop group. Apparently the artists know each other and get along well, so with the purchase of Ithaca, company that takes Ariana, the rumors sharpen.

