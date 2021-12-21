Brizuela promises a more aggressive herd for the Clausura 2022

The players of Chivas already adapted to the style of play of Marcelo Michel Leaño. Isaac brizuela warned that in the Closing 2022 they will be more aggressive and that they will leave the soul in the field to win the thirteenth title of MX League.

After the change of coach, the Guadalajara team showed a different face, especially on offense; however, his forwards lacked forcefulness and he was eliminated in the playoffs.

“In the last games we saw the way we work, now we take more care of the ball, we are more aggressive and I think that in the three lines we look more compact. When we have the ball we take care of it and try to get more players to the rival goal, that’s what it was costing us. We did not accompany the forwards.

“When we lose the ball, we are very aggressive, we want to get it back immediately. We know where our teammates are standing and that makes things easier. We have to remember the things that made us grow,” he said exclusively to RECORD.

The ‘Little bunny‘said that the attackers felt sorry for the defenders, because, due to the lack of a goal, the Sacred Flock could not transcend in the Opening 2021.

“You have to take advantage of every opportunity. We have to answer to our colleagues. We want to help with goals and removing balls from the opponent’s field. I am sure that all my teammates who are in the offensive part think the same way. We are committed to scoring goals, having a lot of arrival and being very thoughtful to make the best decision, “he added.

Isaac brizuela highlighted the importance of the preseason, as well as the great internal competition that exists in Chivas, since no player has his place guaranteed in the 11 holder of Marcelo Michel Leaño.

“It is the basis for a good start. I consider that the team is quite good, I see it prepared. There is no 11 headline. We all want to earn a position. The competition is at a very high level ”, he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CHIVAS: GUADALAJARA PRESENTED THIRD CLOTHING FOR CLOSING 2022