Britney Spears’ father intends to continue charging for “having taken care” of his daughter’s fortune

It seems that the nightmare for Britney Spears is not overApparently her father Jamie is not willing not to earn enough and it is that according to the Page Six page, the pop star’s father presented documents in court last week so that his daughter’s estate continues to pay its fees legal, despite being suspended from their conservatorship in September, Variety reports.

According to the Jamie page, Britney Spears’ father sought the “confirmation, authorization and direction of the court to force the estate to be turned over to the lawyers involved in proceedings related to Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties related to the liquidation of guardianship.

It may interest you: Paraguayan journalist makes fun of Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu on national television

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a curator., while paying his attorneys millions more, all for Britney’s work and hard-earned money, “Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, told Page Six in a statement.

“The guardianship has ended and Mr. Spears was ignominiously suspended, ”he added. and Rosengart forcefully concluded: “Under the circumstances, your request is not only without legal merit, it is an abomination. Britney testified movingly about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does. “

Britney Spears was forced to pay her father’s legal bills during the 13-year guardianship that controlled virtually every aspect of her life, meaning she was forced to pay for both sides of her battle to free herself. Variety Says Spears’ Attorney Charges $ 1,200 an Hour; It was not specified whether one of Jamie’s attorneys named in the article, Alex Weingarten, collected that amount.

“Timely payment of Jamie’s attorney fees is necessary to ensure that the conservatorship can be settled quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie wish,” the statement reads. 27-page petition, obtained by Variety, in part.

“It would be contrary to public policy if Jamie’s years of dedication to protecting his daughter could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin defending unfounded claims,” ​​the document reads. “No one would want to assume the role of conservator if a ward could compel the conservator to personally pay substantial legal fees defending unfounded accusations ”.

The New York Times reported that Jamie obtained a $ 40,000 loan from his daughter’s business manager, Lou Taylor, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, days before Spears was placed in custody in 2008. It is unknown how Jamie, who had previously filed for bankruptcy, used the cash.

The Times estimated that Jamie earned $ 6 million over 13 years, while Tri Star collected 5 percent of Britney’s adjusted gross entertainment income during the same span. Following the termination of the conservatorship Rosengart has vowed to get to the bottom of Jamie Spears’ financial deals that were to the detriment of his daughter.

It may interest you: First images of Khalid Abdalla playing Dodi Al-Fayed in ‘The Crown’