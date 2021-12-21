‘Black Adam’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson challenges Shang-Chi to a duel and is sure he would win it – movie news

Journalist and fanatic. I can say that lyrics have always been my vocation: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictitious and real stories.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is very friendly with his teammates; But this time, the protagonist of ‘Black Adam’ went out of his way against the Shang-Chi star since, on social networks, he challenged both Marvel and him to a fight.

With the success accumulated by Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Simu Liu, protagonist of the story, has added several supporters and retractors. In these two categories is Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’ who, in an Instagram post, shared a photo with the rising action star. Everything would have been fine if the thing had stayed there; However, the protagonist of Black Adam challenged his partner to a fight.

“So happy for your success @simuliu and it’s great to see you break new ground in our industry. Way to raise the bar with Shang-Chi my friend! But you’re going to need a lot more than 10 rings, buddy … Let me know when you – or someone from Marvel – wants to dance with The Man in Black. Black Adam, “said the actor in his post.

The Rock donates his car to a fan for a heartwarming reason and thrills the internet

Obviously, the challenge is not exactly about dancing, but about a fight. And the incredible thing about this is that the DC star threw his bravado at anyone from Marvel. Without a doubt, it would be very interesting to witness a fight between the two figures from the comic. Since the film has yet to be released, Black Adam’s fighting style on screen is unknown. However, Shang-Chi had some of the best action sequences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, thanks in large part to Liu’s impressive stunt work. While the styles between Marvel and DC may conflict, a fight between Black Adam and Shang-Chi has real potential, according to Screen rant.

But nevertheless, a cross between Black Adam and Shang-Chi is practically unlikely as Marvel and DC are the main competitors in the superhero film industry. Of course, dreaming does not cost anything, does it? In the future, would you like to see a clash between the characters of the two graphic novel companies?