Björk, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy surprise with the North Man

Viking stories continue to attract large audiences, and now, Robert Eggers (El Faro and The Witch) brings together a great cast to give life to “The Northman“, In which they are Björk, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. Sköll!

In the trailer, which came out this December 20, it has already caused a lot of commotion by transferring the cast to this story in which, from the outset, betrayal, death and desires for revenge are observed.

The story revolves around a young Viking prince who, after fleeing as a child for the murder of his father – in front of his eyes – returns to take revenge

Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawk, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang are part of the cast.

The fever for the Vikings has taken over the screen several times, and perhaps one of the most successful creations has been that of the television series, Vikings, which revolved around the life of one of the Viking heroes most remembered by his exploits: Ragnar Lodbrock. This series featured performances by Travis Fimmel, in the title role, and Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha.

Björk, who now joins this production, is no stranger to the world of acting, having been part of the cast of The Juniper Tree and Dancing in the Dark.

In Anya’s case, she has been the protagonist of another of the stories written and directed by Robert, “The Witch.”

mafa