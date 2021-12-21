Billie Eilish surprises with an acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish surprises her fans with an acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”, one of the most praised songs on his second album Happier Than Ever, one of our 50 favorite albums of 2021. This time, The 20-year-old artist performs that song live alongside her brother and colleague Finneas O’Connell. With this installment, the Californian says goodbye to a year full of successes in her career, but also full of complicated moments on a personal level.

The video that records that performance counts with dreamy lighting and a sepia-toned color palette that goes very well with the melancholic imprint of this composition. In the lyrics of this song, Eilish sings: “I’m not sentimental / But there’s somethin ” bout the way you look tonight, mm / Makes me wanna take a picture / Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide “(” I’m not sentimental / But there’s something about the way you look tonight / It makes me want to take a picture / Make a movie with you where we have to hide “).

The clip was directed by Philip Andelman as part of a promotional campaign for Gucci and you can enjoy it below. It is worth remembering that recently, Billie spoke of her contagion of Covid-19 during this year and dazzled with her presentation at Saturday night Live. It is also on the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards.