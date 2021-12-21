Billie Eilish reveals what it’s like to attend a MET Gala and be among so many superstars | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer compared being with so many celebrities as “going back to a classroom.”

This 2021, Billie Eilish was invited to her first MET Gala, to which he was, surely, with the same enthusiasm with which anyone would go to know what it is like to be among so many superstars who are famous worldwide. Now the singer revealed what that moment was like, surrounded by celebrities everywhere.

Many times, fans of famous stars think that they do not have insecurities and that they are handled with a certainty and dominant personality everywhere, however, the young 19-year-old singer chose to deny this version.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Billie Eilish compared that moment at the Met Gala, surrounded by celebrities, to a classroom.

“It’s crazy. They are famous people, famous people. That’s what it is. ”, The singer began by saying. “You know what? The main thing that made me think or feel that night was that famous people are literally nobody.”

“It’s so weird. I was like, ‘wow, all these people are just someone who is in class with you‘, and you think this person is a bit annoying, you really like this other one, you get along with that one, and everyone is, like, embarrassed and unsure about what they’re doing and sayingor, “she added, comparing being around famous people to a high school classroom.”

Billie Eilish also clarified that she had a great time, because at the end of the day since everyone lives like celebrities, they treated each other like normal people.

“However, it was amazing. It was beautiful there. The good thing about other people who are in the same kind of world that you are in is that they don’t take their phone out and put it in your face because they don’t want that themselves, and that’s really a relief. That’s my problem with the world, no matter what is happening or where you are, people just put that phone in your face, “he concluded.

LThis year’s MET Gala was Billie Eilish’s first, who at 19 years old already boasts as a winner of important Grammy and appeared with an Oscar de la Renta dress, after he convinced the fashion house to no longer use fur in their designs.