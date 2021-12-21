Billie Eilish has a fun name for her fans, what is it?

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular singers in the world, her fandom is quite large, do you know what her name is? The artist chose a fun name for her fans.

Billie eilish is one of the singers most popular of the moment, with its music has managed to touch millions of hearts around the world, this is why it is known that the Grammy winner it has a pretty big and solid fanbase.

Since the beginning of BillieHer talent made her shine like never before and there are many people who feel identified with her lyrics and moods of each melody that she is not only in charge of interpreting, but also writing and composing; leaving all your true self and expressing yourself freely through your work.

Everytime that Eilish is presented somewhere, her followers are in charge of making her see with how much love and support she has, in concerts, documentaries, awards and others we can hear the great voice of the admirers of this artist that make up an amazing fandom.

Do you know what the Billie Eilish fandom is called? The fans of this popular singer they have a very funny name to identify themselves, know what it is and why they decided to have this nickname.

How do you call Billie Eilish fans?

Billie Eilish fans are called ‘Eyelashes’, this due to the stage name of the artist; previously they were called ‘Avocados’This means ‘Avocados’ in English, but why did they choose this name? This is because Billie used to have the username ‘@wherearetheavocados’ on Instagram, which translates to ‘Where are the avocados?’, So they stuck with this name for the fandom.

And finally, there are those who prefer to call themselves ‘Pirates’, since ‘Pirate’ is one of Billie Eilish’s names, so they can be ‘Eyelashes’ or ‘Pirates’ but always support Billie’s music.

Billie Eilish and Eyelashes in concert | Instagram: @bilsbelladonnaa

Now you can identify yourself with any of the names for the Billie Eilish fansNo matter which one you choose, they are all so much fun and it’s all about supporting the artist.

How many fans does Billie Eilish have?

More than 54.2 million of monthly listeners in Spotify and 95.6 million followers on Instagram, we can calculate an approximate number of fans, since it would be very difficult to carry out a census in all the countries that listen to the singer.

This is the number of fans of Billie Eilish | Instagram: @billieeilish

Millions of Avocados, Eyelashes or Pirates are spread all over the world and show their great love and admiration for this incredible singer.

