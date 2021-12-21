Billie Eilish claims to have vomited and “cried every day” while preparing for her SNL debut

One of the largest live shows of the U.S is Saturday night Live, a show that takes place every Saturday with a famous person in charge of animating the show and a musician in charge of interpreting a musical number, all this will always be accompanied by a number of sketches by the fixed cast of SNL accompanied by the animator who rotates every week. Well, animate a show Saturday night Live can get on the nerves of anyone, including the winner of multiple Grammy, Billie Eilish.

«Prepare to SNL It was fucking crazy, buddy. It was literally alien, ” Eilish revealed to the radio host Howard Stern while visiting your show on SiriusXM and recalling their recent experience. «I cried every day of that week. No jokes. “

A nervousness that bore fruit

This was not the first time Billie eilish arrived at the studio where the momentous program is recorded, since the singer had previously participated as the musical guest in the year 2019 for the premiere of the season 45 of the program. But this Saturday’s episode marked the first time she had to play the role of cheerleader and artist at the same time, where he dedicated himself to singing songs from his new album called Happier Than Ever.

While singing is something the artist masters, she is apparently not a fan of acting. “I was just scared,” said the singer, as remembered how he cried in one of the rooms of the building because of all the pressure she was putting on herself. «It is that it is SNL … These incredibly talented actors are around a table where, in a way, I am the main course. “

In another section of the interview, the singer exclusively revealed that just a couple of months ago got COVID-19An experience that he described as one of the worst of his life.