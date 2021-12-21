Ben Affleck went shopping with his children and Jennifer Lopez’s: their family photos | Famous
After the controversial statements of Ben affleck regarding his ex-wife Jennifer garner and being criticized on the Internet, the actor walked through the streets of Los Angeles, specifically in the Beverly Hills area, along with his children and those of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.
They did their shopping as a family
All together they went out on December 19 to do some shopping before Christmas as a whole family and Ben Affleck could be seen taking care of Violet, Seraphina and twins Max and Emme Muñiz. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez walked alone and went through various stores.
On other occasions, teenagers had been seen living together, but now they seemed more united as they walked and talked as they entered and left department stores.
Another person who was also accompanying Affleck was his mother Christopher anne, who is usually next to his son and grandchildren in similar activities.
Although they tried to go unnoticed with casual outfits and masks, all of them were caught on the cameras of the paparazzi.
Who was not in the purchases was the actor’s youngest son, 9-year-old Samuel, who was possibly under the care of his mother Jennifer Garner.
Since Affleck and Lopez resumed their relationship, they have been seen on several occasions together with their children to strengthen the bond and that they all get along, which apparently is working, since they are seen living together very naturally.
The 49-year-old actor defended himself from the criticism and expressed feeling “hurt” by all the comments: “It was said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, and I became the worst, most insensitive, stupid and horrible kind, “he added, “it hurt my feelings.”
Will Ben Affleck and JLo spend Christmas together?
According to the Entertainment Tonight portal, Hollywood actors do want to spend this holiday date together, next to their children, but the plans they would have for the 24th and where they will celebrate are unknown, if at Ben Affleck’s house or at Ben Affleck’s house. Jennifer Lopez.