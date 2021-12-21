Ben Affleck likely to stop making movies for theaters

Ben Affleck is usually quite frontal when he talks about his work and the film industry in general. Because It is no surprise that he has recently been very candid about his latest work, The last duel, and its weak performance at the box office compared to IP movies, that is, they already have an intellectual property.

In dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, director and producer said that in the premieres scheduled for cinemas Franchise-based movies abound, and he noted that that’s not the kind of movie he’s interested in making. Therefore, it implies that The last duel -his original title- could be one of his last major blockbusters to appear on the big screen (in addition to appearing as Batman in The Flash, DC’s next tank).

“That’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have because I don’t want to make ‘IP’ movies where you have this kind of built-in audience. That’s something that interested me and I liked it, but I don’t like it anymore. I like other people to do it. And if you’re going to do it, you should like to do it. I like other things. So, I want to do that. “

Affleck seems a lot more open than some of his peers. The filmmaker understands why streaming is growing and why you feel your movies might end there.

“This is due more to a seismic change that I am seeing. And I’m having this conversation with everyone I know. Though it may vary, the conversation is the same: How is the movie business changing? One of the fundamental ways it is changing is that the people who want to see complicated adult dramas are the same people who say to themselves: ‘You know what? I don’t need to go to a movie theater because I would like to take a break, go to the bathroom, finish it tomorrowto’“he explained.

Hand in hand. With Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in Venice in September. Reuters photo

He added: “It’s that, along with the fact that you can watch them in good quality at home. It’s not like when I was a kid and the TV in my house was 11 inches and black and white.. I mean, you can get a 65-inch TV at Walmart for $ 130. There is good quality and people are at home broadcasting in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Everything has changed”.



A box office flop and Ridley Scott’s explanation



The last duel It’s one of the big box office flops of 2021. The movie starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer cost 100 million dollars, and despite the good reviews – it has 85% positivity in Rotten Tomatoes- has accumulated about 10 million dollars in the United States and 30 million globally since its premiere in October.

Shortly after its theatrical debut, its director Ridley Scott said he believed time would put it in its place, just as it did with the iconic Blade Runner. But a few weeks ago he did not hesitate to blame the millennials for the poor performance of the film at the box office.

With his friend Matt Damon and the British Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott, before entering the Great Room in Venice.

“Disney did a fantastic job promoting it. The bosses loved the movie because I was worried they were going to make it. I think it boils down to what we have now, which are audiences that were raised on their damn cell phones. Millennials who don’t want to learn anything unless you teach it to them on the phone, “said Scott in conversation with Marc Maron for the WTF podcast.

The last duel is a historical drama set in 14th century France. The plot centers on three main characters: Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer) accuses the gentleman Jacques Le Gris (Driver), her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) of rape.

When no one believes him, the knight even goes to King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) to present the accusation of his partner, so the monarch decides to formalize a duel to the death between the two to resolve the injustice.

The script was written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener, based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial from Combat in Medieval France, by Eric Jager.