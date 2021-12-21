Avril Lavigne and Green Day joined Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day, Fall out Boy, Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne joined the international festival’s billboard Rock in Rio 2022, as announced in the last hours by the organization.

The American band led by singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong will close the Palco Mundo stage, the main stage of the meeting, while Lavigne, who will make his debut at the prestigious festival, will be the main attraction of the Palco Sunset, more of the pop style.

Guns N´Roses, Camila Cabello and Coldplay, among the other figures

In November the mythical American band Guns N ‘Roses and the Italian group had been announced Måneskin, winner of the last Eurovision Song Contest.

A month earlier, the organizers also confirmed the Cuban singer Camila Cabello and the British band Bastille to perform on the same day as Coldplay’s also English.

But this is not all, Dua Lipa will be the main artist of the 11 of September and the person in charge of closing the curtain of the event. The first stars announced were Demi lovato, Justin Bieber and the British band Iron Maiden.

The bands Megadeth and Dream Theater, the rapper Post malone and the singer Jason Derulo are other names confirmed for the next edition of the event that will also have the band Sepultura and the singers Ivete Sangalo and IZA, among the Brazilian artists.

For the alternative scenario Sunset, meanwhile, the British Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae, the Americans CeeLo Green and Macy Gray and the Brazilian Duda Beat, Ludmilla and the “drag queen” Gloria Grove are confirmed.

Rock in Rio 2022, a historical festival

The eighth edition of Rock in Rio In Rio de Janeiro, it was initially scheduled for September and October of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to postpone it for a year.

The musical event will have seven nights of concerts (September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11) in the so-called “City of Rock” that the organizers will reassemble in Rio de Janeiro.

The 2022 edition will be the twenty-first of the festival in its history and the eighth in Rio, where he was born in 1985.

In 35 years of life the festival also had editions in Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, 119 days of concerts and 2,338 musical attractions, seen by some 10.2 million spectators.