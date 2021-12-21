Avatar 2 presents its first real image | Film and Television

It may sound rash to say it but there is less and less time so that we can finally enjoy with Avatar 2. At the end of 2020 due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus Disney decided to reorganize its entire release schedule and move the premiere of the sequel to one of the highest-grossing films in history until the end of 2022.

About to say goodbye to 2021, when he returns to the big screen of the long-awaited second part of the franchise, he barely has 360 days left. This popular sci-fi film directed by the well-known James cameron has also revealed the first real image of the film through an exclusive with the magazine Empire.

So far we have seen several rendered computer designs of the universes that we will explore in Avatar 2 as well as Pandora, but no real image of the actors on camera. Because the filming set is very beautiful and we love motion-capture, but post-production is post-production. And the end result always shines brighter.

As we say, the first image made public belongs to Spider, the human son who Jake and Netyri have adopted and whose role is played by the actor Jack Champion. We see him emerge from the waters in a moment that we assume full of action and tension.

Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones They form the main cast of Avatar 2, which is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022.

We have been waiting for the second part of Avatar for more than ten years, and we can almost touch it with our fingertips. The second installment is completed and ready for its premiere and from there the calendar is released every two years until completing the 5 installments that the director and creator of this franchise has devised.

The films are slated for release, in order, in December 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028. Four new Avatar installments from Shane Salerno and Josh Friedman, plus the hand of Cameron, promising to revitalize one of the world’s greatest films. profitable history and surpass The Avengers at the box office.