Ariana Grande once again boasts her voice singing live ‘Pov’ | Music

Ariana Grande has one of the best voices of the moment. At 28 years old, the young woman has shown on more than one occasion the incredible potential she has when it comes to singing. Y is that the artist is a prodigy who has been surprising her fans for years.

This same Monday, June 21, he has once again demonstrated what he is capable of doing with a microphone. After leaving us speechless in his last performance with The Weeknd at iHeart Radio 2021 sung Save Your Tears, now the singer has done it solo again.

The artist has uploaded a performance that she has recorded with Vevo where she appears singing one of her songs from Positions. It is about pov, the song with which the album closes and that surprises with the incredible gospel choirs that sound.

Now Ariana has wanted to give the fans a performance recorded at the height of the circumstances, where we see her in the middle of a wild stage, full of plants and bushes. To the sides, are the musicians and in the center she.

Dressed in a top, gloves and high-waisted pants, the singer begins singing a cappella in the center, with a heavenly light in the background. It seems like a real vision. And she already said it: “God is a woman”.

The video, in its first hour, has added more than 300,000 views. And it does not surprise us. From the first second in which the singer begins to sing this song (which she does live), the star reveals the incredible capacity she has to move with her strength.

As Vevo revealed, this is just the first in a series of performances they have recorded with Ariana Grande. Come on, we’ll have more videos like this in the coming months. And we are delighted!