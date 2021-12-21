Ariana Grande encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

This August 1, the singer Ariana Grande called on her millions of followers on social networks to go and get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are eligible.

Through her Instagram account, the artist shared a photo of herself wearing a black mask. “Vaccinated and masked”, wrote. What’s more, Ariana invited her more than 256 million followers on this social network to receive the vaccine.

“This is your kind reminder to please get your shots if you are eligible. This is not over yet! I share information because I care and, if I can, I would like to help anyone who has doubts or curiosity to make a decision, “he added.

Ariana also included a link to a Johns Hopkins University article that addresses the myths surrounding the coronavirus. In addition to the link, the singer also tagged some accounts that she follows to stay informed about the coronavirus, including those female doctors Nini Munoz and Risa Hoshino, just like him Dr. Darien Sutton.

Artists join forces to encourage vaccination against COVID-19

Ariana is not the only artist who has used her platform to promote vaccination. On July 14, the singer and Disney star, Olivia Rodrigo, was invited to the White House, where she met with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci with the aim of encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 in the younger population.

The artist’s visit to the White House was part of the Biden administration’s effort to convince more young people to get vaccinated, as cases of coronavirus caused by the delta variant are on the rise in the country, while vaccination rates have decreased. .

Advancement of the Delta variant and vaccination in the USA

According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the delta variant is responsible for 83% of new coronavirus cases in the country. In some states, delta represents more than 90% of all infections.

Regarding vaccination, more than 191 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, more than 164 million people are fully vaccinated, which represents 49.6% of the total population.