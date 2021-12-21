Ariana DeBose (West Side Story): “Spielberg said to me: Would you play Anita in my movie? I said yes and I burst into tears”

West Side Story has been one of the films hardest hit by release delays due to the pandemic. It had to have appeared on screens more than a year ago. But everything comes. The fantastic version of the musical by Spielberg It is the movie of this Christmas.

Ariana DeBose in West Side StoryDisney

To relive the love story of Romeo and Juliet on the streets of Manhattan, Spielberg has had a casting of new talents, led by Rachel Zegler, who plays the unforgettable Rachel Wood from the original film, released in 1961, just 60 years ago. The person in charge of giving life to the temperamental Rita Moreno (won the Oscar for his role) is the singer and dancer Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, Bernardo’s Puerto Rican girlfriend. “When you make a movie with Steven Spielberg on the streets of New York, you don’t forget a single moment,” he says.

Ariana DeBose was nominated for a Tony for playing ‘Disco’ Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. His spectacular mastery of dance was inspired in part by watching the 1961 film adaptation of West side story at a very young age.

Ariana DeBoseDisney

When ariana saw West side story As a child, it became her favorite musical movie. “The rhythm of the soundtrack (composed by Leonard Berstein) ‘Dance at the Gym’ and ‘America’, was etched in my body,” he says. Although she knows she has a very high bar, DeBose brings her own version of Anita, a Puerto Rican woman in 1950s New York, who watches how everyone she loves, especially her beloved Bernardo (David Álvarez), and her sister, Maria (Rachel Zegler) are dragged into a violent gang war which ends in tragedy.

What word defines your feeling when watching the movie?

Shake is a good word. It has it all: from the greatest joy to total despair. It’s interesting, because when you think of West side story, do you think about the love songs. But the last 40 minutes are a roller coaster ride.

How did Spielberg call you to offer you a role?

I had done the casting, but Not in a million years did I think Steven would call me and he would offer me the job. Later, when he was in a nail salon on 46th Street he called me, I said: “What’s wrong? Are you hesitating?” But he replied, “No, it’s me, it’s Steven.” I said, “How are you, sir? What can I do for you? And he said,” Would you play Anita in my movie? “And I said,” Of course! Why not? “And then I started crying.

West side story

How did you tell your friends and family?

They did not allow me to tell anything for a long time. It was like the biggest secret in the history of the world, or at least in the history of my life and my career. I think he offered me the job around October and I didn’t get to talk about it until January. It was extremely difficult.

What kind of woman is Anita, your character?

She is a consummate optimist, but she is also an incredibly ambitious woman. It’s what I like the most about this version of the character. She is not ashamed of wanting to integrate because she wants to build a better life for her. And he does it by creating his own business and earning money to be able to buy a better apartment. I like that it is so frank. He does not beat around the bush when it comes to knowing what he wants. And I’m like that in real life too.

Did your dance experience help you?

The movie has absolutely wonderful dance sequences. It has been a privilege for me to do these sequences thanks to Justin Peck (choreographer), Patricia Delgado (associate choreographer) and the rest of Justin’s team. I found Anita’s joy and soul through her dancing, and that influenced everything else as well. Dance is an artistic discipline that It can make you incredibly vulnerable but also very safe. You can not hide. Your body is an indication of almost everything.

Ariana DeBose in West Side StoryDisney

Rita Moreno, Anita in the 1961 film, says that you are a “fierce dancer.”

That’s very kind of you. IM doing the best I can. The truth is that I speak better with dance than with English. So I’m very honored that you have that opinion of me.

What would you say about Anita’s relationship with María?

Anita is a maternal older sister to Maria. They are not very friendly because Anita She is dating her older brother, so there are certain limits. But he has a very motherly relationship with Maria, and it was great to explore that aspect with Rachel.

How would you describe Rachel Zegler, the lead actress?

She is a very bright girl. He’s smarter than me at his age. It was a lot of fun watching him grow on paper. Plus also he is much better than me on social media. I’d say, “Rachel, can you tell me how to tweet so it reaches everyone?” We had a great time together.

What is Steven Spielberg like as a director?

I was always ready to do what he told me to do. But he would tell me: “No, follow your instincts.” Every now and then, he would come over and say, “Well, what if she starts to feel this emotion? Where does it take her?” It gave me total freedom and would stop again if it happened to me.

Which Spielberg movies do you like the most?

ET the alien it’s my favorite. I think I fell in love with him when I saw Schindler’s List. The girl in the red coat says it all; it is a smart, well-crafted and dynamic storytelling.

Why West side story Is it such an authentic movie for the Latino community in the United States?

For me, authenticity means making sure that we are telling the truth of the circumstances. There are 32 Latino characters in the movie and all of them are real Latino. We are exactly what we appear to be in all our glory, representing Latino culture and Hispanic heritage. I think it is something that deserves a lot of applause in this day and age – to see a movie that truly represents the full spectrum of what it means to be Latino. I am Afro-Latino.

I am a black woman, and that does not take away from the fact that I am Hispanic. In this movie there are all the wonderful colors, shapes, sizes and hues of being Latino and ultimately it is the starting point of true authenticity. You cannot talk about Latino culture in general without first acknowledging the existence of a diaspora. And this movie does it in the most authentic way possible.

Why is West Side Story still a relevant story?

We retell classics because we haven’t learned the lessons. We have to take the same classic circumstances and transfer them to the times we live in now. For that reason West side story is still relevant today. There are many lessons we need to remember. We still have a lot to learn.

