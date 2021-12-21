Are Miniso and Hema trembling? Ale Hop enters the play after alliance with Palacio de Hierro

The Spanish chain of department stores Ale Hop arrived in Mexico with the opening of one of its stores in the capital and an investment of 200 million pesos (mdp) to open eight more stores during 2022 and add 30 in the next five years with the support of Palacio de Hierro.

“Something differentiating is that we create our own designs, they are all patented. What you will find in Ale Hop you will not find in another store. In the end we want the client to be exclusive and take something exclusive for their home and above all, to interact with a fun product for both young and old ”, said David Espi, Ale Hop’s international expansion manager in Spain, in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

Ale Hop currently has a presence in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Croatia and now in Mexico. Regarding the importation of products, Luis Miguel Moreno, director of Communication of the Palacio de Hierro, assured that they will comply with the required documentation.

“We have all the documentation that Mexico Customs requests and we are complying with all the regulations. I can tell you right now that we have more than 1,000 products in this store, which one of our stores normally has in Spain, England or Europe ”, he specified.

Photo: Mónica Garduño / Forbes Mexico

Read: SAT clarifies that it will not charge or monitor cash deposits

Regarding the exchange rate from euros to Mexican pesos, the Ale Hop manager assured that “in the end there is a very similar growth in Spain and what we want with this is for the Mexican customer to win with the product and not for us to win. , in the end we want to transmit fun ”.

Like its competitors such as Miniso, Mumuso and Hema that offer products for the home, beauty and technology, Espi added that its main differentiator is the exclusivity of its products.

“We know that there are companies that are dedicated to this but hey, exclusivity is what we plan to offer,” he added.

Both executives agreed that the Mexican market is ideal for this type of product as it is similar to the Spanish market and wants to position Ale Hop as the leader in the sale of gifts.

“It is a distinctive brand that produces its own designs and the Mexican market is very similar to the one we have in Spain. So we are convinced that it will have a huge acceptance, “concluded Moreno.

Follow the business information in our specialized section