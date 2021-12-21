12-21-2021 Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist star in West Side Story: “Steven Spielberg is a great leader who works as a team.” Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist star in “West Side Story,” a remake of the 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The new feature film, directed by Steven Spielberg, which thus makes its debut in the musical genre, opens in theaters in Spain this Wednesday, December 22. CULTURE SOCIETY



Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist star in “West Side Story,” a remake of the 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The new feature film, directed by Steven Spielberg, which thus makes its debut in the musical genre, opens in theaters in Spain this Wednesday, December 22.

“Steven Spielberg is a great director because he is a great leader who brings everyone together and emphasizes teamwork. A great director is a great leader, and Steven is the best leader I have ever had the privilege of meeting.” Ansel Elgort said in an interview with Europa Press.

“Steven understands that making a film requires teamwork. A big part of that is understanding that each member of the team, regardless of the department in which they work, is an artist who contributes something,” said the actor. Mike Faist, who plays Riff on the film.

Ansel Elgort makes no secret of his passion for ‘West Side Story’ and for Tony, his character in the musical. “I love ‘West Side Story’, as a musical and a show. I love Tony’s songs and I adore listening to the soundtrack. I have been a huge fan for a long time,” says the young man.

Despite the fact that Mike Faist is more than used to the Broadway stage, the filming of West Side Story was a challenge for the actor and singer. “Making this film was a very long process, a total of nine months. Staying focused and determined until the end was the most challenging, but it was also very rewarding,” says the interpreter.

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS

‘West Side Story’ is a free adaptation of William Shakespeare’s legendary play ‘Romeo and Juliet’ set in New York. In this new version, the two families facing each other are two street gangs: The Sharks and the Jets. The Jets are led by Riff, while Bernardo is the boss of the Puerto Rico Sharks.

The hatred between the two gangs prevents them from coexisting in the same place in the city. But when Tony, former Jet and Riff’s best friend, meets Maria, Bernardo’s little sister, their love will stop at nothing.

Actors Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Brian D’Arcy James, David Álvarez, Josh Andrés Rivera and Ana Isabelle complete the cast of the film.

The film is based on the original 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents which was in turn adapted for the big screen in the unforgettable 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins won a total of 10 Oscars.

It should be noted that the new Steven Spielberg remake leads, along with ‘Belfas’t, the nominations of the Critic’s Choice Awards 2022, with a total of eleven nominations. ‘West Side Story’ is also one of the favorites for the next edition of the Golden Globes. Both awards ceremonies will take place on January 9, 2022 in the city of Los Angeles.