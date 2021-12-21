Anne Hathaway and other celebrities who married their fans

Although it might be thought that the fact of ending up in front of the altar with your favorite celebrity it’s a dream unlikely to come true reality, these people achieved impossible. Captivated by the charm of Hollywood and their talents, there were those who decided to take the first step to conquer those who are now their partners.

Although the terms To get married they look like something out of a movie, these actresses and actors have shown us that love can be found in the most unexpected places, from an advertising agency to a restaurant or a bar. These are the stories all celebrities that were conquered by their fans, however, not all had an ending worthy of the phrase “happy forever”.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie was 8 years old the first time she saw the actor from “Top gun”On screen and fell madly in love with him. By 2006 the couple had already contracted marriage and they had their daughter Suri cruise that same year. However, the couple divorce in 2012 at her request.

Photo: Twitter @PelisResumidas

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

The actress also declared that she fell in love with John Travolta When I had 16 years and “Grease” became his favorite movie. Although they met years later, Kelly confessed that she knew from the first moment she saw him that he was the love of his life. After 30 years of successful marriage, only the death of Preston managed to separate them.

Photo: Twitter @poramoralcinemx

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Cash worked as production assistant on the set of Fantastic Four and they both fell in love. Currently, they have established themselves as one of the marriages most stable in the industry and are the parents of three children.

Photo: Twitter @ZelebUSA

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

It was in 2010 when the actress met Jim, who worked at the public relations agency that represented her. They agreed on a party And, from that moment on, the relationship began. Reese has repeatedly said that it was Toth who inspired To be producer and the man who has proven to be truly supportive.

Photo: Twitter @OK_Venezuela

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia and Danny met in 2001, when he was working as cameraman and she appeared on the screen next to Brad Pitt. In 2002 they got married and by 2007 they were parents of three children.

Photo: Twitter @saiobecks

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

The actor met who would be his wife in a bar in The Angels, when she was only 19 years old. Despite the age difference, they married in 2004 and the following year they had their first-born. However, not everything was perfect, as the marriage separated in 2016.

Photo: Twitter @ johanzambrano_1

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

The businessman fell in love with the beautiful actress in 2008, when they were at a film festival in Palms Spring. After what they have stated as “love at first sight”, were introduced by mutual friends and got married in 2012.

Photo: Twitter @ Ppluix43

aar