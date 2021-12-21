Angelina Jolie falls in love with her ankle boots and her daughter Zahara with tight pants and slit top in the Capitol

Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter is becoming her best fashion legacy. When she accompanies her mother on every red carpet, she stands out for her good taste and the gala outfits she has decided to wear. And if it is casual fashion, you also know how to be in trend with avant-garde and youthful pieces.

On the “Eternals” tour, the young woman wore the long dresses and one was a design that her mother debuted in the past, with which she confirmed once again that she has all the elegance to inherit the glamor of the Hollywood actress .

Mother and daughter are the perfect duo when it comes to providing a clue on how to be a fashionista at all times, be it at a night out or simply for an important meeting, like the one between the protagonist of “Maleficent” and her daughter with congressmen from the United States.

All about Angelina Jolie

Zahara’s look on her visit to the Capitol

Angelina Jolie and Zahara visited the headquarters of the Capitol in the city of Washington DC and immediately their looks enchanted by the success of the pieces.

Through her Instagram account, the artist recorded the conversation in which she seeks greater advocacy for communities of color, tribe, LGBTQ survivors and other groups.

“It is an honor to visit Washington DC with Zahara, and to work with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act #ViolenceAgainstWomanAct (…),” he described in the caption of the publication.

Jolie was seen accompanied by Zahara who looked charming with tight black pants and a very youthful top, with a cut-out design at the neckline and made with a marbled fabric in pink and gray tones. The velvet coat in sand color was her best choice.

As the Telva portal mentions, when it comes to duplicating the outfits of the Hollywood diva, her 16-year-old daughter is the best companion to illustrate fashion and its trends. With basic pieces she looks to make bold combinations that mark her modern and always jovial style.

This time, she combined her outfit with white sneakers that gave her image a refreshing touch. Back in Los Angeles, both were seen passing through the airport, wearing outfits that modified their original look from the meeting.

Braids throughout her hair continue to be her hairstyle for casual moments, as she rarely wears her curls loose.

Angelina continued in her flowy deep gray skirt and white blouse and added a stunning black wool coat almost to the feet, with a belt that molded her slim waist. But matching ankle boots were the ideal complement that made her shine in this outing.

Her favorite accessory, the wallet, this time was a beige one signed by Salvatore Ferragamo, a brand that ranks among her favorites.

Undoubtedly, Angelina and Zahara will continue to be an obligatory reference in each appearance, a focus of attention with their successful proposals for each season.

All about Famous