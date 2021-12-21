André Silva participates in the film Do not look up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio | Netflix | Jennifer Lawrence | Shows

The actor André Silva revealed that he is participating in the film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and other famous Hollywood artists such as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. He shared some details about the scene he shot in Paracas and thanked Netflix for betting on Peruvian talent.

