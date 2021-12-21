André Silva participates in the film Do not look up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio | Netflix | Jennifer Lawrence | Shows

The actor André Silva revealed that he is participating in the film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and other famous Hollywood artists such as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. He shared some details about the scene he shot in Paracas and thanked Netflix for betting on Peruvian talent.

He clarified that although it was a small recording and he had no contact with celebrities, he is happy for his first appearance in a world-class foreign film.

“ Seeing a scene of me in a movie starring actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio is incredible . I felt deep pride in what I had achieved in my career, it is a small participation, but without a doubt a great experience, which I take with great gratitude and prompts me to continue stubborn in what I love so much “, he expressed in an interview for La Republic.

A mysterious casting

On how he was chosen to be a part of Don’t Look Up, André Silva revealed that he applied to the casting without knowing what film it was about. The production asked for absolute confidentiality.

“At first no, but later when it was realized, it was a reality. They undoubtedly gave me details. I exploded with happiness, “added the actor.

Thanks to Tondero