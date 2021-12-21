André Silva happy for his participation in “Do not look up”, a film starring Leonardo Di Caprio Farándula NNDC | TVMAS

André Silva He said he was happy and excited about his participation in the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” whose protagonist is the renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio and has other Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

“I am excited, it is a great step in my career. I am very grateful to Netflix because I feel that it is trusting local talent, Peruvian talent within a super production such as ‘Don’t look up’ ”, said the actor before the cameras of “América Espectáculos”.

“Luz de Luna” will have a second season, according to André Silva, protagonist of the telenovela

André Silva confesses that he proposed to his girlfriend, the daughter of producer Michelle Alexander | VIDEO

The “Luz de Luna” actor confessed that he was very grateful for the opportunity Netflix gave him to show his talent worldwide.

“It is a production in which Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep are super stars worldwide and what a straw that Netflix trusts our work and that our work can be seen in different parts of the world”, he pointed out.

Likewise, André Silva was encouraged to provide some details of the new Netflix production that will premiere on December 24.

“Through laughter, it involves you in an issue that touches us all and that should concern us, which is caring for the planet. The film tells of the fall of a meteorite and how the authorities, the people, are reacting to this event ”, added.

André Silva participates in the film “Do not look up” https://www.americatv.com.pe/

According to the criteria of Know more

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

See the new trailer for the novel “Luz de luna”

Very soon “Luz de luna” will hit the screens of América TV, do not miss the new advance of the novel of love and cumbia. (Source: América TV)