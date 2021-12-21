André Silva | actor | participation | Netflix | don’t look up | Leonardo DiCaprio | Netflix: André Silva participates in ‘Do not look up’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio | CHEKA

The Peruvian actor André Silva will have a small participation in the film ‘Do not look up’ starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Thanked Netflix for trusting his work and said that his scene was recorded in Paracas hand in hand with Tondero.

“Seeing a scene of mine in a movie starring actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio is incredible. I felt deep pride in what I had achieved in my career, it is a small participation, but without a doubt a great experience, which I take with great gratitude and prompts me to continue stubborn in what I love so much “, he told La República.

Regarding the casting, he confessed that it was treated with absolute confidentiality and when he applied, he did not know what movie it was for: “At first no, but later when it was realized, it was a reality. They undoubtedly gave me details. I exploded with happiness ”, added.

People for those who follow my career, I think they will be happy to know that the movie of @NetflixLAT #NoLookUp that has as protagonist #Leonardo Dicaprio #JenniferLaurence #MerylStreep in other large ones. And I am part of a scene and it makes me very happy! 😃 pic.twitter.com/i11AeSjCUq – André Silva Official (@Andresilvachuy) December 20, 2021

He said that it was Tondero, a producer that works with Netflix, who contacted him to have a small participation in the film.

“It seems important to me that brands like that platform help to make local talent visible through other calls, I am not only referring to the actors, but also those behind the scenes. It is not a great scene, but there is work and I am proud that it is seen by thousands of people ”, ended.