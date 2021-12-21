André-Pierre Gignac receives criticism for green coat, despite the high value of the garment

The French forward came to support the Tigres women’s team wearing an eccentric coat, priced at almost 200 thousand pesos

The French André-Pierre Gignac captured the eyes during the end of the Liga MX Women Come in Tigers Y Monterrey, because he went to the University stadium with a coat green color that caused some teasing from fans on social media.

A sector of users indicated that Gignac He resembled the character in the 2000 movie, “The Grinch”, perhaps without knowing that the value of this garment reaches almost 200 thousand pesos.

On sale online you can find that the coat of the brand Louis Vuitton It has a price of 9,255 dollars, which would represent in the Mexican currency just under 192 thousand pesos.

The forward of Tigers He was present at the property with said garment and on more than one occasion was captured by the television broadcast cameras.

The French scorer is the highest paid player in the MX League, by receiving about 4.6 million dollars annually.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker