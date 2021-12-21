América says goodbye to Sebastián Córdova, who is already in Monterrey and will be a new Tigres player

The Eagles formalized the departure of the attacking midfielder who will meet again with Miguel Herrera

Mexican midfielder Sebastián Córdova is about to officially become a new Tigres player and will meet again with coach Miguel Herrera, after two years as a player of the America, which culminated with game losses and few minutes granted by strategist Santiago Solari.

Through their social networks, America announced the departure of Córdova, who stands out for the technical capacity that led him to be an important part of the Mexican National Team that won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

𝐒𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢á𝐧 𝐂ó𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐯𝐚:

Thank you for defending this shirt.

A #EagleFromThe Cradle that will always be part of our history of greatness.

After his good performance in said fair, America gave him the shirt number ’10’, but the Mexican did not meet the expectations of Santiago Solari, who only gave him 862 minutes throughout the Grita México A23 and whose absence was noticed in the quarterfinals against Pumas, as he was not a starter in either of the two duels.

Before the board of América began negotiations with Tigres, the Eagles were very close to finalizing an exchange with Chivas in exchange for Uriel AntunaHowever, the Azulcrema fans demonstrated on social networks against the operation and ‘#AntunaNoFirmes’ became a national trend.

Tigres will be Sebastián Córdova’s third team in Liga MX, after his time with Necaxa in 2018. The objective of the 24-year-old will be to find his best soccer version, which will allow him to fight for a place in the Mexican National Team towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.