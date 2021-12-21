Amber Heard Wasn’t Fired From Aquaman 2: Why Were Johnny Depp Fans Ignored? | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

Thousands of fans of the actor made requests on the Internet for Amber Heard to be left out of Aquaman 2, a production that ignored the pressure

Despite the thousands of signatures and claims against Aquaman 2 for maintaining the presence of Amber Heard followed by her mediatic divorce from Johnny Depp – who as a result was fired from his role in Fantastic Animals from the Harry Potter saga — the DC production ensures that the actress will keep her role.

In fact, it was never a cause for concern for Warner Bros according to Peter Safran, who has worked on movies like Suicide Squad or Shazam!, something he confessed on a podcast called Deadline’s Hero Nation.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from the fans. You have to do what you think is best for the film, “he commented on the requests to remove Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Safran also referred to all the pressure they received from social networks, especially on Twitter, where many Johny Depp fans say they will not see the film if Heard is involved, as a way of supporting their favorite actor.

“We are not oblivious to what is happening in the Twitter universe, but that does not mean that you have to react or take it as a gospel or agree to your wishes. You have to do what you think is right for the film, and that’s where we land. “, he specified.

The controversy between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began when during their divorce in 2016, she accused her now ex-husband of abuse and even asked for a temporary restraining order.

The legal separation ended in 2017, but the problems continued when in 2019, the actor of films such as Pirates of the Caribbean or The Chocolate Factory sued the British newspaper The Sun for what he considered was defamation of his person, after being called a “kicker.”

Subsequently, he had to let go of the role of Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them, while still in his legal battle against said medium and Amber Heard, who recently won a lawsuit to demand that he prove that he donated all the money from their separation to charity. because so far there is no evidence on paper that he has kept his word.

When it premieres Aquaman 2?

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to release in theaters on December 16, with everything and the return of Amber Heard in character with Jason Momoa.