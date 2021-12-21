All about Steven Spielberg | BAE Business

The author of the book on Steven Spielberg tells us everything you want to know about his film work

“What are Spielberg’s three best films?”

“It is very difficult to choose them.” I prefer to choose the three key films that allow you to understand it. For me, they are firstly Jaws, which is his second specifically cinematographic feature film and his first great success.

The second that seems very important to me to understand Spielberg is ET. because you see how the fantastic works.

The third very important film because it makes an ideological hinge even in the way of thinking about the relationship between the world and the cinema is Schindler’s List.

I don’t know if they are exactly the best, but it seems to me that these three films are well understood, they are the skeleton that allows you to put together the entire body of work.

“Why write a book on Spielberg?”

“Basically because there weren’t.” Of Spielberg there are biographies, rankings, interviews but there is no book that says Why does everyone like at least one Spielberg movie? Because it is important? What did he leave to the cinema? Because he is one of the few filmmakers whose name is known to people who are not into cinema.

I am very interested in knowing why a phenomenon becomes very popular, because there is something really behind that popularity, whether we like it or not.

—What do you think of his most outstanding stage as a filmmaker?

–Spielberg is a filmmaker who learns as he does, this is what his generation companions say. He was the youngest of the 70s generation, his friends are Scorsese, Coppola, Brian De Palma, George lucas. He already knew everything about cinema when he started filming, that amazed the rest, that’s why they became friends. Spielberg was one of the first generation of American filmmakers to come out of film school. Previous directors were made on the fly.

Spielberg He was incorporating every movie he sees, because his life was basically being inside a movie theater. It seems to me that the most important stage, in terms of changes or doubts that I had, that of the 80s that starts with the first Indiana Jones, the Raiders of the Lost Ark and ends with Hook, a film that people do not like at all but that marks the change from a teenager who played at making movies to see himself become a father, with a film about fatherhood, about the confusion it represents and the passage of time. It is a more thoughtful movie.

In that decade of the 80s for me the best are among Jurasic park Y Catch Me If You CanHere is the best, the mature Spielberg who gets the image he wants and does what he always wants.

—For those who have not yet investigated the Spielberg universe, what is the fundamental work that must be seen?

-I would say that Shark, first because it is a very “cinephile” film because it has the structure of Hitchcock’s Birds. There is a drama about a small lost town that lives off tourism and every so often a bug appears that eats people, in the other it is the birds that attack them. The entire first half of the film is pure suspense and it is a very political film, besides, it is very interesting for the pandemic issue, in Jaws in the first half it puts the debate on health or economics, that is, the shark comes and attacks us. we make? Do we close the beaches just in the summer which is the only time we make money? In the second part it is a metaphysical adventure film, where there are three guys on top of a ship going to kill evil, and evil, which is a giant shark, does not exist, it is a total fantasy. Once it fulfills its role, the fantasy disappears. ET he returns to his planet, the aliens from War of the worlds they disappear, everything that is fantastic is erased, in this case the Shark. The whole Spielberg universe is there, the political, the social, the pure adventure, the metaphysical, all through movies that you have already seen.

—Just as Hitchcock and Disney influenced Spielberg, which filmmakers do you think the creator of classics like ET and Jurassic Park influenced?

–All the generation of the 80 that are Joe Dante, Robert Zemeckis, James Cameron, it is impossible to think without Spielberg. When Titanic was about to be a commercial failure that was going to sink two studios, Spielberg was asked if he had given Cameron 200 million dollars to make Titanic, at that time nobody was spending that money. And Spielberg says yes, because he is the only one who has the possibility of earning that money and because he also has the same working method.

He was one of the first, with George Lucas, to think of a movie and create the technology to do it. It’s something that Cameron did later, too, until they don’t have the technology to be able to do what they want.

Spielberg is the first postmodern filmmaker. You may not realize at first that you are building from movie scraps or movie memorabilia that your audience already knows about.

It also directly influenced the entire way of narrating in Hollywood from the paroxysm. All Spielberg films begin with a climax and then each scene has a particular climax that generates and engages the other. He says he takes it from the James Bond movies of the 60s and systematizes it. Virtually all films, whether fantastic, realistic, small or big, have that same narrative form. From Nomadland to Advengers: End game, they all have the same shape

—Spielberg came out in a crusade against Netflix a while ago, do you think that streaming could influence the director’s production in the future?

– Netflix has two problems. The first problem you have is that since you produce globally, even if you have the tools and the Hollywood way, it flattens everything because you do not want to offend anyone, then the films are standardized a lot, no matter where they are produced they all have the same form, time, type lighting, themes, treatment, they are all the same. So it happens in the 18th century or in the 23rd century on a fantastic planet, because streaming requires that.

The second problem is that something fundamental is lost: Spielberg loves cinema in theaters, he has also produced series and has had a very large participation in television for the last four decades. From generating animation series like Animaniacs or Tiny toons until doing series like Bands of brothers or The pacific. The series is another format.

The problem with Netflix it is that the concentration that the cinema has is lost. When you go to the cinema, you can’t do anything other than watch the movie, relate to yourself based on your own emotions and your own knowledge, that’s what Spielberg has to do with the old tradition.

A great film critic called Jonathan Rosenbaum He said that the cinema could be a mirror or a window, that is, you can see the society that surrounds you, metaphorically, or another world. In either case you need concentration to understand it. I don’t think Spielberg will change his way of filming, he will even produce things for Apple, but he hardly changes. Watching Ready player one, his last film, it was not a failure, but it did not give the results he expected, although it is a great show, because that connection was lost.

Spielberg shoots for the big screen and there are two generations that are not so closely related to that way anymore. There are two generations that do not even watch over-the-air television, they watch YouTube and streaming nothing else. And they are related via computer monitor, which requires a change also when considering education, because today to take the boy to the book you have to go through the audiovisual, something that very few people think. This change is quite radical.

I think Spielberg is going to be less and less successful precisely because of that, it is not going to be the highest grossing movie in the world because he did it three times in his life, with ET, Jurasic Park and with Jaws.

In the book Steven Spielberg, a life in the cinema, Leonardo D’esposito collects a lot of information and makes an in-depth analysis of all the director’s works in order to understand his way of looking and making movies, taking into account their context. But it is also a conversation with the reader with a world that cannot be very boring because it is full of aliens, dinosaurs and fantasy. It is a good topic to start talking about cinema, about what we see and about how we understand the world through art, a very good initiative to have a coffee with someone.

