Aeroméxico loses 80.4 million dollars in market value in two days – El Financiero

Aeromexico continued to lose market value for the second consecutive day and, at the close of Friday, its shares were trading at just 1.16 pesos for paper, the worst price for the company run by Andres Conesa throughout its history, with which in just two days it accumulated losses for 80.4 million dollars, or about 1,725 ​​million pesos.

This means that, between the end of December 15, when its market capitalization was 118.6 million dollars, to Friday, December 17, that amount plummeted to 38.1 millions of dollars, the airline lost 67.8 percent of value.

During the day on Friday, the company had to stop for just over four hours its listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), and then restart its operations around 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City.

However, the suspension did not lessen the impact on their papers, which fell 34.4 percent from the previous close.

The company headed by Andrés Conesa announced on Thursday that an unrelated company submitted a request for a Public Offer for the Acquisition of Shares (OPA). After the announcement, Aeroméxico has had a volatile couple of days in the price of its shares.

Brian Rodríguez, an analyst for Monex Casa de Bolsa, indicated that the volatility days of the airline’s shares will continue until the takeover bid is completed and the purchase conditions of the new shareholders can be known.

Although the expert said that it is not common for suspensions, such as the one registered by Aeromexico on Friday, they extend for quite some time, it is necessary to wait for the information announced by the station at the BMV.

The offer proposed by the outside company is to pay a penny of Mexican peso for each of the outstanding shares of Aeroméxico. Faced with the refusal of Delta, a company that concentrated 49 percent of the shares of the Mexican airline before the pandemic, the maximum amount of papers to acquire would be 331 million 480 thousand 713.

Aeroméxico notified on August 13 of last year that, if the investors in tranche 2, of 800 million dollars, decide to convert those resources into shares, after increasing the capital stock, the shareholders would lose control, becoming almost completely diluted.

The measure takes effect because on February 24, the company led by Andrés Conesa received the final tranche of financing from $ 625 million, from the hands of Apollo, the company that will now have 22.3 percent of the airline’s shares, while 20 percent will be under the control of Delta, 4.1 percent will belong to Mexican shareholders; and the rest will be distributed among investors who participate in the OPA, which will be able to acquire the shares with a value of one Mexican peso cent each.

In June 2020, Aeroméxico announced its decision to adhere to the protection granted by Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law in U.S. As of the approval of the Southern District Court of New York, the airline began to renegotiate with all its creditors, including the pilots and flight attendants of the company.

As members of the creditors’ committee, the unionized pilots assured, after the two days of decline in the company’s shares, that they will remain vigilant that the three important axes of Aeroméxico’s restructuring are fulfilled: prompt conclusion of the process, mexican investment and the permanence of Delta Airlines.

The Union Association of Airmen Pilots (ASPA) de México indicated, in a position, that it is not “unusual for there to be an adjustment in the share price and the pilots are confident that the decision of the Andrés Conesa administration will bring us closer to a prompt completion of the restructuring process.”

For Juan Musi, analyst and partner at Alpha Patrimonial, the company’s situation is complicated and, acquiring airline titles continues to be a toss-up, as the company is awaiting the authorization of the takeover bid and the conditions of purchase of the new shareholders.

“I hope and believe that Aeromexico is not going to fail, but that does not guarantee that buying at today’s prices will raise the price, it is complicated, it is a gamble.”

In accumulated figures to November, the airline is still 21.7 percent below the number of passengers transported before the pandemic, with the international component showing a slower recovery due to the travel restrictions that still weigh on European destinations. and South Americans.

During its financial restructuring process, Aeroméxico went from being the first airline in passenger movement in Mexico, to be Volaris.

