Aeroméxico creditor accuses exit plan for Delta and Apollo – El Financiero

A group of unsecured creditors of Aeromexico noted that the exit plan of Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law of the United States proposed by the airline, in common agreement with Apollo Y Delta, it benefits these two excessively Business.

Invictus Global Management, representing some unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy process, sent three letters to both Apollo and Delta Airlines and to William K. Harrington, Region 1 and 2 Administrator at U.S for bankruptcy proceedings.

In the letters, according to the information available in the Southern District Court of New York, Invictus warns that Aeroméxico’s exit plan is inequitable, and endangers the exit of the restructuring plan of the air Line.

“We believe that the value that protected creditors and outside investors receive is excessive and undermines a consensual exit,” Invictus Global stated in one of the emails sent to Delta and Apollo dated November 30, 2021.

Invictus pointed out in the documents that both Delta and Apollo would have to explain their interests in the airline, since both reached a purchase agreement in which the US airline acquired $ 185 million of the liability that the ‘Eagle Knight’ captured from Apollo, the fund that injected him billion dollars for its restructuring.

Invictus indicates that this agreement was not notified until June 30, 2021, seven months after the purchase was reached.

“This restructuring could be on the verge of becoming a protracted litigation because the value is not currently distributed in a legal manner consistent with decades of well-established bankruptcy (trial) precedents,” warned Invictus.