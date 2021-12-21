Advanced Therapies in Dermatology: the role of Spain

Salvador Arias, Head of Dermatology and the Cell Production and Tissue Engineering Unit at the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital.

Beyond the innovative CAR-T, the advanced therapies in Spain are also in good health in other specialties, including, Dermatology. A field where Spanish health has several trials planned for the next few years where the use of the artificial skin and mesenchymal cells.

One of the greatest exponents of this good research work is the Department of Dermatology and the Cell Production and Tissue Engineering Unit of the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital (Granada), who for the second consecutive year have won the award for Best Care Service to the Patient in Dermatology and they were the pioneers in applying artificial skin to a patient, back in 2016.

“Within Dermatology we are in a good position to be competitive and provide information in advanced therapies “, details Medical Writing Salvador Arias, Head of Service of the aforementioned unit and director of the Cellular Production Unit.

What are the advanced therapies that will mark the Dermatology of the future?

For the expert, the current state of advanced therapies in Dermatology is based on tThree mainstays: cell therapy, tissue engineering, and gene therapy. “The aim is to treat through cell suspensions, create artificial skin and make a genetic manipulation of the cellular component to replace a mutation,” explains Arias.

Of this group, those with the most potential for clinical use in the medium term are cell therapy and tissue engineering, and in both, the Granada unit prepares several clinical trials.

“Both technologies will go hand in hand, in five years we will have more results on its possible use. With cell therapies we have three clinical trials for 2022 and 2023 on mesenchymal cells in three types of dermatological diseases. While with the use of artificial skin we also have several trials planned to incorporate its use in other dermatological applications ”, explains Arias.

So its use as a medical indication will arrive in several years. “At the national level it is not being used in the clinical day-to-day, but in the coming years it will begin to be used. We are now in clinical trials, when we confirm the safety and effectiveness they will arrive “, says the dermatologist, who also places its advancement worldwide in an initial phase. “There are still a lot of studies missing, but there is already progress with tests on animals and humans.”

What is cell therapy in dermatology?

This advanced therapy is based on mesenchymal stem cells. “These have immunoregulatory properties and regenerative effects. Its use and regulation is complex at the moment. Small experiences are being developed worldwide in the healing of ulcers or burns, thus exploiting the immunoregulatory effect. While the anti-inflammatory effect is more to treat pathologies such as psoriasis or atopic dermatitis “, details the specialist.

According to Arias, its use in clinical trials is already a reality, but for it to be used as a medical indication, there is still enough. “They should consolidate very well. Many trials arise in the academic environment and for a drug to be developed many times the support of the pharmaceutical industry is needed ”, warns the dermatologist.

What is the stage of development of artificial skin?

Regarding artificial skin grafts, since the project began in 2016 until 15 patients with more than 70 percent burned skin and no alternative have benefited from this innovative treatment. “We have been able to verify that two months after the implant it is possible to be discharged. Between 80 and 70 percent of the skin that is grafted reacts well. The results are quite good ”, assures Arias.

The specialist assures that as the weeks go by, the transepidermal loss of water improves and they have already proven that the most important layers of the skin are adequately formed. “We are in an analysis phase to release publications in the coming months,” explains the dermatologist.

Now the challenge is to expand the use of technology. “In the future, we want to compare the effectiveness of artificial skin against autografts in this use. After a few years the artificial skin can be extended to the treatment of ulcers, smaller burns or when we have to put large grafts. All these advances will be able to expand the range of indications “, explains Arias, who assures that today, they are still not capable of creating an artificial skin like human in the laboratory. “The ideal treatment is autografts, but current and future trials are steps to open it up to new indications,” he explains.