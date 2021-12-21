Acute pleuritic chest pain may be a pericardial fat infarction

Note the great thickness of the epicardial adipose tissue in patient A compared to patient B. Reference image.

Multimodal imaging has helped change medical practice, including cardiology. “Currently, we can decipher which are the benign entities and the most serious cases,” said Dr. Carlos Alviar, cardiologist at the Bellevue Hospital Center and professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in New York, United States, at the Congress of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Latin America 2021, which presented challenging clinical cases.

The team’s suspicion was pulmonary embolism. For the investigation, computed tomography angiography of the chest and D-dimer was performed, which ruled out the initial hypothesis, since the D-dimer was normal and the CT angiography was negative for pulmonary thromboembolism. However, the imaging examination revealed other findings.

“We observed pleural effusion on the left, laminar atelectasis in the left base and focal densification of the mediastinal fatty planes near the left cardiophrenic sinus, with a fusiform fat center, thickening of the adjacent pericardium, compatible with an image of pericardial fat infarction,” he explained. , noting that in general patients with pericardial fat infarction present acute pleuritic chest pain and normal physical examination, markers of myocardial necrosis and electrocardiogram, as verified in the case described.

The use of imaging tests, especially chest CT angiography, was crucial in the diagnosis of a case of fat infarction pericardial presented by Carolina Gomes, researcher and medical student from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Campinas (PUC-Campinas) in Campinas, Brazil.

The first case of heart attack pericardial fat, which is a rare and benign condition, was described in 1957.

“Previously, the diagnosis was made from the anatomopathological analysis of a surgically resected fragment of the lesion; currently it is made by chest tomography, which allows characterizing the injury and its exact location. It also includes CT angiography, which allows the reconstruction of images with more details and magnetic resonance imaging, “the speaker highlighted.

The case presented by Gomes was that of a 57-year-old white patient who came to emergencies due to pain Intense precordial irradiation to the left hemithorax and upper limb, which worsened in the supine position with sweating and pallor. The pain had started three weeks ago and had progressed since then. The patient had a history of esophagitis and his mother had been revascularized at 48 years of age.

“A series of evaluations, physical examination, myocardial necrosis markers, simple chest X-ray and electrocardiogram were carried out and all the parameters were normal. She was then discharged, but five days later she returned to the emergency room with dyspnea and chest pain still more intense, “said the researcher.

After diagnosis, the patient was discharged due to hemodynamic stability. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesics were prescribed.

“For control purposes we performed another computed tomography that showed total resorption of the left pleural effusion and a small oval formation with a fatty center and a thin capsule in the left cardiophrenic sinus, in front of the pericardium, less evident than in the first computed tomography”, stated Gomes, who added that since pericardial fat infarction is a benign and self-limited disease, the recommendation is symptomatic treatment.

The pathophysiology of pericardial fat infarction is not yet clear, however, the speaker pointed out the proposed hypotheses, among them, “acute torsion of the vascular pedicle, leading to ischemia and necrosis; increased intrathoracic pressure due to Valsalva maneuver, increased from capillary and venous pressure and also structural changes in adipose tissue, which would make the fat vulnerable to heartbeat and movement of the diaphragm. “

According to the researcher, pericardial fat infarction is underdiagnosed, which contributes to the few case reports.