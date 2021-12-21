Actors who regret a role or not taking it

Sandra Bullock almost played Neo AND Trinity in Matrix.

one.

They considered Sandra Bullock to play Neo in Matrix before casting Keanu Reeves, as the production was having a hard time finding the right actor. She was also considered to play Trinity, and she regrets not taking the role, but in the end she loved the pair of Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

two.

And as for the roles that he regrets having accepted, he believes that Speed ​​2: Cruise Control it went very wrong. Roger Ebert made a recurring joke that he enjoyed the movie more than Bullock.

0th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

3.

Sir Alec Guinness regrets playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy of Star wars. He said the dialogue was “regrettable.”

20th Century Fox Film Corp / courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, in his autobiography he tells a story in which a fan asked him for an autograph and told Guinness that he had seen Star wars more than 100 times. Guinness says it gave him the autograph on the condition that the fan never see the film again.

Four.

Sir Christopher Lee was considered for the role of Dr. Rumack in Airplane! but he rejected it. The role went to Leslie Nielsen, and Lee, who loves comedies, said not accepting it is her biggest regret.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

5.

Eddie Murphy says he feels “like an idiot” every time he sees Who cheated on roger rabbit? because he turned down the role of Eddie Valiant (which went to Bob Hoskins).

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

6.

Billy Crystal was originally going to be the voice of Buzz Lightyear. He regrets turning down the role so much, which is largely why he ended up playing Mike Wazowski.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

At first, Crystal was fine with turning down the role because she felt her voice wasn’t right for Buzz, and Tim Allen’s was. But his bitterness came later, when he saw test shots of their dialogue from When Harry Met Sally superimposed on an animation of Buzz and thought, “You know what? I was wrong.”

7.

The only movie Ben Affleck regrets making is Daredevil.

20th Century Fox Film / courtesy Everett Collection

8.

Sylvester Stallone says that Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot it’s the worst movie he’s ever made. “If you want someone to confess to murder, just put him on that movie,” he said. “They confess whatever it is in 15 minutes.”

Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

In a masterful move, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he tempted Stallone to make the film because of their rivalry at the time. Schwarzenegger noticed how bad the script was, and feigned interest in tricking Stallone into accepting it.

9.

Halle Berry is so sorry she did Catwoman who came forward to accept his Razzie award that year and criticized everyone involved with the decision.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, 20th Century Fox Film / courtesy Everett Collection


eleven.

ESPN host Dan Patrick was ever considered to drive The Price Is Right. But he turned down the job due to the strange condition that the salary would not be disclosed until he accepted the offer. After turning it down, he learned that the salary was $ 10 million a year.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

12.

And finally, two for one: Will Smith turned down Neo’s role in Matrix because he did not want to be “the guy in the alien movies”, and regrets having preferred to do Wild wild west.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker