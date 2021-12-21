Actors who regret a role or not taking it
Sandra Bullock almost played Neo AND Trinity in Matrix.
one.
They considered Sandra Bullock to play Neo in Matrix before casting Keanu Reeves, as the production was having a hard time finding the right actor. She was also considered to play Trinity, and she regrets not taking the role, but in the end she loved the pair of Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
two.
And as for the roles that he regrets having accepted, he believes that Speed 2: Cruise Control it went very wrong. Roger Ebert made a recurring joke that he enjoyed the movie more than Bullock.
3.
Sir Alec Guinness regrets playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy of Star wars. He said the dialogue was “regrettable.”
Four.
Sir Christopher Lee was considered for the role of Dr. Rumack in Airplane! but he rejected it. The role went to Leslie Nielsen, and Lee, who loves comedies, said not accepting it is her biggest regret.
5.
Eddie Murphy says he feels “like an idiot” every time he sees Who cheated on roger rabbit? because he turned down the role of Eddie Valiant (which went to Bob Hoskins).
6.
Billy Crystal was originally going to be the voice of Buzz Lightyear. He regrets turning down the role so much, which is largely why he ended up playing Mike Wazowski.
7.
The only movie Ben Affleck regrets making is Daredevil.
8.
Sylvester Stallone says that Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot it’s the worst movie he’s ever made. “If you want someone to confess to murder, just put him on that movie,” he said. “They confess whatever it is in 15 minutes.”
9.
Halle Berry is so sorry she did Catwoman who came forward to accept his Razzie award that year and criticized everyone involved with the decision.
eleven.
ESPN host Dan Patrick was ever considered to drive The Price Is Right. But he turned down the job due to the strange condition that the salary would not be disclosed until he accepted the offer. After turning it down, he learned that the salary was $ 10 million a year.
12.
And finally, two for one: Will Smith turned down Neo’s role in Matrix because he did not want to be “the guy in the alien movies”, and regrets having preferred to do Wild wild west.
This post was translated from English.