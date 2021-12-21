A new free game now available on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

As has happened for other years, the Epic Games Store is giving away games on a daily basis to all its users, on the occasion of the more than special Christmas season. While yesterday we were able to download Neon Abyss for free, but now we have a new free game available on the Epic Games Store, which this time is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

As you already know, for a limited time, users registered in the Epic Games Store can now add The Vanishing of Ethan Carter to their library completely free of charge, a mystery title developed by The Astronauts that will be available until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time). ) of today. From then on, a new free and mysterious game will hit the Epic Games Store.

Take on the shoes of Paul Prospero, an expert occult detective who receives a disturbing letter from Ethan Carter. Realizing the boy is in danger, Paul heads to Ethan’s home in Red Creek Valley, where the situation turns out to be far worse than he had imagined. Ethan has disappeared after a brutal murder, and Paul quickly understands that it may not be the only murder in the area worth investigating.

Inspired by the “strange” literature (and other ghoulish tales) of the early 20th century, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter aims to significantly evolve the immersive way of telling stories in video games. Despite having a private detective and quite a few mental challenges, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is not a game full of puzzles.