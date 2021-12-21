A $ 1,150 million problem: cause of the Red Ring of Death revealed on Xbox 360

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the great terrors of the owners of an Xbox 360 was the so-called Red Ring of Death, a failure of the console that left it practically unusable. Many years have passed since then and Microsoft has finally just declared, officially, what caused it.

The company sought to establish itself as a good option in the industry with the Xbox 360. However, things got complicated when users began to report failures in the console, because as a company, it cost them dearly.

This is the moment when you felt the true terror

The information can be seen in the documentary series Power On: The Story of Xbox, where the company is sincere about the experience with this problem. To be more specific, it is in Chapter 5 where we talk about the problem with the red ring, which affected millions of users around the world.

It was Leo Del Castillo, a member of the Xbox engineering team, who explained that the 3 red lights appeared when the connectors of an internal component of the console broke due to sudden changes in temperature.

According to the head of Xbox hardware at the time, Todd Holmdahl, users loved to play games, so they constantly turned the Xbox 360 on and off, which produced “all kinds of stresses.”

Because of this, Peter Moore (head of Xbox at the time) claimed in the series that Microsoft had to repair a large number of consoles for free and came close to ending the brand:

“At the time we looked at the cost of repairs and the lost sales that were recorded, we had a $ 1,150 million problem,” Moore said.

It is worth mentioning that this problem affected a large player base and caused Microsoft to launch different versions of the Xbox with internal adjustments that helped end the situation, but it was almost 5 years after the original hardware launch, and with the Xbox 360 Slim , when they managed to solve the red ring of death effectively.

Were you a victim of the red lights? Let us know in the comments.

