7 series to unleash your nostalgia this Christmas

At Christmas it is usual that we have a few days of vacations (or perhaps we have had the bad luck of having to quarantine for COVID) and that we dedicate them to see a series. It is also common that the pace of premieres of streaming platforms is sometimes so frantic that what we really want is to see our fiction from a few years ago again. We have seven suggestions for you.

Nostalgia can be an important impulse when looking for the series with which to give us a marathon this Christmas. We have already suggested some current miniseries that can also be useful, but returning to a universe that you already know and that at the time made you happy is an option with a lot of pull. These seven series are ideal to indulge in television nostalgia.

‘The OC’

‘The OC’ made Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson and Ben McKenzie famous.

Available on HBO Max.

The OC it was a breath of fresh air in the panorama of youth series. After the arrival of Ryan, a young man with a troubled life, at the home of his adoptive parents, a wealthy Jewish family from Orange County, California, the series was out of the genre mold giving more space to his parents, having a geek character from comics and video games like Seth and bringing self-awareness. Also, since we recommend it as a Christmas viewing, the term “Chrismukkah” was pulled from its sleeve to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukah.

‘Alias’

‘Alias’ is one of the series to discover within the career of JJ Abrams.

Available on Disney +.

Before Lost, JJ Abrams put up a series that revolutionized the spy genre by adding some family drama to it. Alias He was following Sydney Bristow, an agent of SD-6, a secret organization within the CIA that he discovers has evil interests. He ends up working as a double agent for the CIA and for his own father, whom he didn’t know as much as he thought. The series launched a Jennifer Garner who was an action hero here with her share of personal problems in tow, and also perfected the art of cliffhanger season finale to leave viewers with their jaws glued to the ground.

‘The prince of Bel Air’

The cast of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ with Daphne Maxwell as Aunt Vivian

Available on HBO Max.

The thirty years he turned last September, the meeting of the cast and the announcement of a reboot dramatic have brought the The prince of Bel Air, the sitcom in which Will Smith was a boy from Philadelphia To which, to prevent him from getting into trouble, his mother sent him with his sister, who lived in the luxurious Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. The clash between street life Will was used to and upper-class manners left quite a few jokes, and it was also made clear from time to time that no matter how much money Uncle Phil had, he would never have the same status as your white neighbors.

‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards, stars of ‘Seinfeld’.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The series that wasn’t about anything they created Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David It started with the personality of Seinfeld himself and the fact that he was comical. The rest was a set of absurd gags and hilarious situations that their protagonists got into because they couldn’t think of anyone other than themselves. It was an impressive success in the United States that, however, in its first broadcast in Spain went more or less unnoticed, but if you are a fan of Larry david, you can not miss this classic of the sitcom that did the opposite of the others sitcom.

‘The Gummi Bears’

‘The Gummi Bears’ featured medieval fantasy adventures.

Available on Disney +.

The first animated series of the Disney television division is considered to be this The Gummi Bears, which was perhaps slightly inspired by gummy bears (or not) and which took viewers to a forest where These bears were among the few that resisted the advance of the next human kingdom. They have a potion (gummibaya juice) that allows them to take incredible jumps and they also have a book that keeps all the wisdom of their people, and that can only be opened by a child who is one day in the forest. They are adventures for the whole family that you surely saw when you were little.

‘A step forward’

The cast of ‘A step forward’, led by Lola Herrera.

Available on ATRESplayer, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The return of A step forward, with name of UPA Next, It was one of the most popular announcements made in the presentation of new ATRESplayer Premium projects. The Carmen Arranz dance academy was a success in the early 2000s with its mix of dances, sentimental dramas and young people in search of their dream of making a living from dance. Through the original sere they passed from Lola Herrera and Natalia Millán to Pablo Puyol, Beatriz Luengo, Mónica Cruz, Asier Etxeandia or Miguel Ángel Muñoz, and from it even a musical group came out, UPA Dance.

‘There is no one living here’

‘There is no one alive here’ has been kept alive thanks to Twitter memes.

Available on ATRESplayer, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

More than a decade ago There is no one living here It stopped broadcasting, but the repetitions on DTT channels and Twitter memes keep it as popular as it was then. “The faces, Juan; a little please; I’m Concha, I’m coming in; how cute this girl always comes”… There are dialogues of the series that have become part of the popular heritage and their entry in the catalogs of the platforms of streaming it has only strengthened that position. And what was it about? From the peculiar neighbors of an ordinary block of flats in a big city.