5 revelations from CNN’s special report on Britney Spears

(CNN) – Britney Spears is just days away from a court hearing that could determine the fate of her guardianship.

In “Toxic: Britney Spears ‘Battle For Freedom,” a CNN special that premiered on Sunday, some of the singer’s friends and former employees spoke about the guardianship and shed light on what Spears’ life has been like under the strict agreement.

Here are five takeaways.

Former Employee Says Britney Spears’ Life Was Very Controlled

After the trusteeship was established in 2008, Dan George was hired to manage the promotional tour for Spears’ album “Circus.” He said that during the six months he worked with the singer, “She could only read Christian books … Her phone was monitored.”

“I don’t know if the calls were recorded or not, but the use of a phone was very controlled,” George explained.

“The guardianship dictated who his doctors were going to be, which doctor he was going to see, how often he was going to see them, how long those sessions would last,” he added. “All aspects of her medical care and not just her medical care was extremely, extremely controlled … Who she could see, who she could date, who she could be friends with, it was all very, very strictly controlled.”

That control extended to those around Spears, George said.

“If someone expressed an opinion about guardianship, even just talking to a colleague or talking to Britney about it, you could lose your job. You would be out the next day. Everyone is supposed to keep their heads down. Don’t ask questions. And that’s the way they are. things”.

Jamie Spears declined to comment on these details, but her attorney said in a statement: “Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter.”

Rosie O’Donnell tried to communicate with Spears over the years

The former host interviewed Spears numerous times over the years and, O’Donnell said, they developed a close relationship.

“I’ve looked for her over the years, we haven’t connected, I always send her notes. I heard that sometimes when she went to the Four Seasons they said she would come to the Four Seasons and I would go to the spa to see if I could run into her, you know, to say, hey girl, how are you doing? You know, I just love her, “O’Donnell said.

Britney Spears blames her former representative for her guardianship

Sources close to Spears told CNN that she blames Lou Taylor, her former representative who resigned last year, for many of the guardianship issues.

A source said: “Britney is aware of and angry at the control exerted over her by Lou Taylor and his company, which reaped millions of dollars from her estate.”

An attorney for Taylor and his Tri-Star company told CNN in part: “Ms. Taylor was not involved in creating a conservatorship.”

He added that they were paid, “an industry standard percentage” as a representative of Spears and that “they have nothing but affection for Britney Spears and are proud to have served her faithfully for 12 years.”

The 911 calls before Spears’ testimony in June

Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino reported that hours before Spears’ explosive testimony on June 23, the singer went to the police station near her home. CNN learned that Spears dialed 911 twice from a station lobby phone and reported herself as a victim of guardianship abuse. Soon after, officers met the singer at her home.

“She wanted to begin to establish that she believed that something illegal was happening and in fact, that’s what she said the next day, that she felt that the people involved in maintaining this guardianship should go to jail,” Farrow told CNN.

Spears’ record label was unhappy with the 1999 Rolling Stone cover

Former publicist for the pop star, Rey Roldan, told CNN that when he handled Spears’ advertising on Jive Records, the label was concerned when they first saw Spears, who was 17 at the time, photographed wearing a bra on the 1999 cover of Rolling Stone.

“[La portada de Rolling Stone] it was something we feared for a long time, “Roldan said.” We saw it and got the proof from the photographer and I remember thinking, ‘We could be really bad here.’ I remember being at the next meeting and it was very tense … it was up to Rolling stone [publicar la portada]”.

Rolling Stone did not respond for comment.

