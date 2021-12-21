5 looks to dress on Christmas Eve with clothes from your wardrobe

A satin skirt and blouse

Angelina Jolie in satin blouse and black skirt.Gtres Online

It is about enjoying yours but always giving off a certain elegance and, above all, without forgetting comfort. A black midi skirt is the key to building the look. As part of the top, we propose two options: either a satin blouse, like Angelina Jolie, or a cashmere sweater in gray or camel. With both outfits, success is assured.

The most special skirt in your wardrobe

Lily Collins in a long lam skirt.Gtres Online

We all have a special skirt in the closet that she turns to in a pinch. Why not take it out on a date as special as Christmas Eve? We say s resounding to glitter, sequins or lam. It’s the moment! Combine it with a party top like Lily Collins does with a tuition result.

The vintage dress is the safe bet on Christmas Eve

Alexa Chung in a vintage-style dress.Gtres Online

There is nothing we love more than a design that looks like something out of Grandma’s bag. And furthermore, Christmas Eve dinner lends itself to adding that vintage touch. In this case, the inspiration comes to us with Alexa Chung, an expert in rescuing clothes from those London markets that we all dream of.

The LBD you always turn to

Kate Moss in the classic black LBD.Gtres Online

You have it because you have used it a thousand times in emergency situations. It’s comfortable, it’s stylish, and it makes you feel good. Some black salons will complete a look With which with hardly any effort you will be impeccable. And here is the word of Kate Moss.

You can wear jeans but combined like this Jeanne Ladies with jeans and black top.Gtres Online

We accept that you wear your usual jeans. But, in this case, You should opt for a top or blouse with enough personality. We saw the trick with Jeanne Damas who for a party in Paris did not hesitate to put on her usual jeans but combined with a top with artisan lace that speaks for itself.

It may interest you