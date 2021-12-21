4 ways they can spy on your WhatsApp and how to protect yourself

One of the applications of instant messaging most used to be in contact with other people, it is WhatsApp. Millions of people use this medium every day to solve personal, work or school issues.

While it is true that over time this application has improved, such as end-to-end encryption of chats, which provides greater security, there are also certain things that still make it vulnerable.

How to know if you are being spied on

If you suspect that someone else may be spying on your WhatsApp, we tell you how you can find out and if necessary, how to avoid it. We tell you what are some ways they can spy on you, so take note.

Through WhatsApp Web is one of them, this is one of the most common since if you share a work computer with someone else, it is very likely that they can have access to your conversations.

Another way in which they can spy on you on WhatsApp Web is by connecting your cell phone account with the computer, which is quite simple if you leave your phone unattended at some point, which could be used by the other person to link the account on their computer.

In the same way, anyone can have access to your WhatsApp through some spyware, which can enter the phones in different ways: one of the most common is through a fraudulent app that you have downloaded.

In this case, the app installs spyware, with which you can have access to all your conversations, shared files, call logs and any data that you save on your mobile device.

They can also spy on you by duplicating your WhatsApp account, which is a bit more complicated but not impossible since it is necessary to do it through the SIM card, which must be put in another phone to activate WhatsApp and restore the backup to retrieve the chats.

Some of the signs that can tell you that someone is spying on you on WhatsApp are:

That the battery of your cell phone runs out faster.

If notifications sound, but you do not receive a message.

If your cell phone screen gets very hot, even when you’re not using it.

In case you suspect that you are being spied on by WhatsApp, you just have to enter the application settings to see if there is another active session on a computer.

Some recommendations to avoid being spied on are not to neglect your cell phone, lock it with a fingerprint or PIN, do not share your password, format your cell phone if you suspect that someone else may be spying on you, check the apps you have installed and never forget to close your session of WhatsApp Web.

Finally, you should know that spying on someone else’s WhatsApp is a crime, according to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of Mexico, to safeguard the right to the inviolability of private communications, it was determined that recording is prohibited , store, read or record, without the consent of the interlocutors, a third party communication.

