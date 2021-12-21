3 movies to start the week with a smile

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 movies that recently premiered in Netflix and that are ideal to start the week with a smile:

If i were 30

2004 film now available at Netflix. “When the birthday of a teenager fails completely, the young woman asks to be 30 years old and, when she wakes up the next day, her wish has been fulfilled,” indicates the official synopsis of the film.

This hilarious comedy was directed by Gary Winick and stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Kathy Baker, Phil Reeves, Andy Serkis, and Samuel Bal, among others. It lasts 97 minutes.

A Christmas in Nigeria

Nigerian film from 2021 that arrived a few days ago at Netflix. “A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – unleashes fierce competition among her children,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The hilarious comedy was directed by Kunle Afolayan and stars Kunle Remi, Rachel Oniga, Efa Iwara, and Alvin Abayomi. It lasts 121 minutes.

My friend’s wedding

2016 Chinese film that arrived last week on Netflix. “As she only wanted his friendship, he asked her to be his ‘best man’. Will it be too late to be more than friends?”, Indicates the synopsis of the film, which is a remake of ‘The wedding of my best friend’ , the classic starring Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

This hilarious comedy was directed by Chen Feihong and stars Shu Qi, Feng Shaofeng, Victoria Song, Rhydian Vaughan, Qing Ye, and Lobo Chan, among others. It lasts 91 minutes.