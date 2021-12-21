2021 Recap: Britney Spears’ Year of Freedom

A hashtag, a documentary and a media trial were the formula for freedom for Britney Spears. Millions of people of all ages rediscovered the pop superstar, not just as an artist, but also in his painful personal story.

The singer’s followers began waging a movement under the hashtag #FreeBritney, where they sought to pressure the system to free the pop superstar from her father. In addition, the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” was released, which recounts from the voices of people close to the singer, the drama of her life under the tutelage to which she was subjected all those years.

In June of this year, Britney declared in court that she wanted to get married and have a baby. “Right now they have told me that in custody I cannot get married or have a baby,” said the singer, emphasizing that her legal guardians did not allow her to remove the IUD to get pregnant.

After the strong statements in front of the court, Mr. Spears said that he loved his daughter “unconditionally”, that he has “tried to do what is best for her” and that he is sorry to see her “in so much pain.”

On November 12, after five months on trial, Los Angeles Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered the singer’s custody terminated.

Judge Penny noted in her order that “the guardianship of the person and property of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary” and thus the singer was legally released from her father’s custody after more than a decade.

2007, the year of the crisis

Custody was established in 2008, after the pop princess, known for her hits like ‘Oops I Did It Again!’ and ‘Toxic’, will face a public mental health crisis.

The singer began to behave erratically in 2007, after divorcing Kevin Federline with whom she had two children, over whom she also lost legal custody.

A series of public incidents raised concerns for her mental well-being, and the star made headlines for shaving her head and hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

In 2008, she was admitted to the hospital twice for psychological evaluation. Following this, temporary custody was established that became permanent a year later.

Within her custody, Britney was not authorized to change residence, style, have more children or marry her boyfriend without prior authorization from her father.

Custody like this is given to people who are unable to look after themselves, yet Spears released three albums, had a successful Las Vegas residency, and made numerous television appearances, including a stint as a judge on the American show X Factor. during the years that he was under the tutelage of his father.

The next step for Britney

After all she’s had to go through, Britney will finally be able to make decisions for herself and her fortune of more than 60 million dollars.

One of the first decisions she’s made about her new life has been to get engaged to her 27-year-old model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after five years of relationship.

In addition to getting married, the couple have stated that they want to leave Hollywood behind and start over in a new home and have a baby, after having been under family control all these years. “Hawaii has been Britney’s personal paradise,” said a source close to Star magazine. “Being by the ocean and nature is what she and Sam want,” she added.

In financial terms, Britney has yet to resolve the payment to a constellation of lawyers, which according to The New York Times, would exceed a million dollars.

In addition, it is possible that the singer takes legal action against her father, something that she hinted after being released from his guardianship, but that she has not yet implemented.