20 Steven Spielberg movies that have marked a generation
Before Steven Spielberg reunited with his father and solved the great personal problem that underpinned his cinema, he became almost unintentionally the filmic guide of everyone who grew up when he became the ‘King Midas’ of Hollywood. To celebrate its 75th birthday today, we review the main productions for which we can proudly say that we are children of Spielberg.
one
Shark (Steven Spielberg, 1975)
It was not the first run-in with the director of those of us who call ourselves his sons. We found out later, when we wanted to know what else that kind man with the round glasses and the promotional cap had done. His genius made that, although we discovered both this and ‘The Devil on Wheels’ at the wrong time, they ended up being part of our filmic imaginary in the same way that those that did arrive at our time did.
two
Encounters in the Third Phase (Steven Spielberg, 1977)
As with ‘Jaws’, it doesn’t quite fit into the generational arc, but that irresponsible thirty-year-old Spielberg created an adult character so engrossed in his story that he ended up being as thoughtless as the child who believes that the lights in the sky are toys. It was not his intention at that time, but he left a first title for those who were still crawling to be amazed by a download of colors and melodies that work in any corner of the galaxy and at any age.
4
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)
The first great adventure. Remembering those stories with which he vibrated as a young man, he sat the audience in a room and transmitted his own version of it all. With the Fedora on his head and the whip at the ready on his belt, he made us dream of other worlds from the moment a giant stone ball forced an archaeologist to run for his life. We would no longer want him to ever stop telling us stories and he had just started to.
7
ET, the alien (Steven Spielberg, 1982)
It was only 1982, but the American family icon that would define a whole decade was already perfectly embodied. His benevolent visitor from the skies could even with the space soap opera of his friend Lucas and it served, more than thirty years later, as a touchstone for the exploitation of that blurred memory of his time in which we have decided to drown today.
eleven
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Steven Spielberg, 1984)
Shot at a difficult time in his life (and Lucas’s), his dark tone and dramatic approach went unnoticed by those of us who just needed more adventure. And this time Indy was accompanied by a child. FROM A CHILD! Every time Spielberg says it’s the archaeologist’s worst movie, a whistling voice inside us breaks.
14
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Spielberg, 1989)
Third and, for many, the archaeologist’s last adventure. We were about to leave the 80s behind, at least for a few years, but Spielberg ended the decade with a perfect new tale in which we put a face to the mythological father figure with whom he had been threatening us for years. It did not happen because it had settled accounts (not for now), but because a whim in the world of dreams never hurts.
fifteen
Hook (Captain Hook) (Steven Spielberg, 1991)
With the kids already grown up, he realized that he had done it too and, damn it! He had replicated some of the unforgivable sins that had forced him to become the spiteful and sublime storyteller that he was. In a forward flight, he tried to return to Never Land to recover us (or to play it again as before), discovering along the way that it is not necessary to regret the passage of time, but to take advantage of its changes.
16
Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993)
And finally, accepting that we had to leave home to enjoy other types of stories (many created and disseminated by himself among the outstanding works on this list), he gave us one last graduation gift. Perfectly wrapped, we open the package to discover an amber keychain for a mosquito inside. It was used to start a SUV decorated in green and yellow with a huge sunroof. When we realized that he was on rails that he had designed himself, it was too late. We would go back to playing whatever he ordered because, as he later discovered before closing wounds with ‘Saving Private Ryan’, a father is always a father.
