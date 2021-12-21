20 Steven Spielberg movies that have marked a generation

fifteen

Hook (Captain Hook) (Steven Spielberg, 1991)

With the kids already grown up, he realized that he had done it too and, damn it! He had replicated some of the unforgivable sins that had forced him to become the spiteful and sublime storyteller that he was. In a forward flight, he tried to return to Never Land to recover us (or to play it again as before), discovering along the way that it is not necessary to regret the passage of time, but to take advantage of its changes.