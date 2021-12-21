10 movies with the highest production costs in history

The cost of producing a film is usually not cheap. All the expenses for setting construction, props, creating special effects, and paying the salaries of the actors, directors, producers, and crew add up quickly. Other aspects that are also included in the cost of production are accommodation, transportation and food expenses for all those involved in the project.

Movies made on a small budget can sometimes be hugely successful. For example, the movie Mad max In 1979, it cost only $ 400,000 to produce, but ended up grossing $ 100 million at the box office. Movies with high production costs either flop and earn less than your budget, or they are incredibly successful.

10 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the most expensive movie ever ($ 410 million)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides it has the highest cost of film production in history. It is the fourth film in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, starring Johnny Depp in his well-known role as the drunken but hilarious pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp’s salary for this movie alone is rumored to be $ 55 million, along with salaries for other actors. In tides Strangers had a production team of nearly 1,000 people, in part due to the hiring of 10 visual effects companies for 1,112 CGI shots throughout the film. On Stranger T ides was shot in the UK, allowing top managers to claim up to 20% of total production costs if the film costs more than $ 34.1 million.

9 Avengers: Age Of Ultron’s final battle scene cost millions ($ 365 million)

It’s no wonder that one or two superhero movies rank among the most expensive movie production costs ever. Avengers: Age Of Ultron is the 2015 sequel to the 2012 Marvel movie The Avengers . Robert Downey Jr.’s net worth is pretty close to Tony Stark’s, as he was paid $ 40 million just to reprise his role as Iron Man in Age Of. Ultron . RBJ is usually one of the highest paid actors in Marvel movies.

It wasn’t just RBJ’s salary that sent the film’s budget skyrocketing. CGI robots and the final battle scene of Age of ultron It is what most of your budget was spent on.

8 Robert Downey Jr. made $ 75 million for Avengers: Endgame ($ 356 million)

If fans thought RBJ’s salary was astronomical in Age Of Ultron, at Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. His co-stars, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, earned about $ 15 million each for their roles in Endgame.

The CGI shots also led to the expensive budget of Endgame, and viewers see the hard work for the amount of detail put in for Thanos. Avengers: Endgame has been at war for the highest grossing movie spot with Avatar since its premiere in 2019. It made 2.797 million dollars at the box office, taking the record until the re-release of Avatar in China in March 2021.

7 The simultaneous filming of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame cost 450,000 dollars a day (325 million dollars)

Avengers: Infinity War held the record for the highest grossing superhero movie until the premiere of Avengers : Endgame. It grossed $ 2.048 million at the box office, but not without a price tag. The Russo brothers revealed in an interview with Sway’s Universe that the daily production cost of Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame simultaneously it was about $ 450,000 a day.

However, their combined total at the box office was about $ 4 billion. The production costs again include the salaries of several front-row actors, along with paying the production team for numerous CGI shots to Infinity war.

6 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End Made Depp Earn Another $ 55 Million ($ 300 Million)

Piratesof the Caribbean: In the end It was the most expensive film in history when it was released in 2007. It is the third installment in the franchise. Pirates from the Caribbean, that follows the pirate crew of the Black Pearl. Despite its record budget, At World’s End it was the highest-grossing film of 2007, with about $ 900 million at the box office.

Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow brought him about $ 55 million just for At World’s End. Your total earnings for the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean exceed 300 million dollars. “Basically, if they’re going to pay me the stupid money right now, I’m going to take it. I have to. It’s not for me. It’s for my kids,” reveals Depp in a November 2011 issue of Vanity Fair.

5 The Justice League did not recoup much of its budget ($ 300 million)

The 2017 DC Comics movie, League of Justice, It proved that it’s not just Marvel’s superhero movies that cost a fortune. The production of the League of Justice It cost about $ 300 million, of which $ 25 million was for new shoots Joss Whedon did when he joined the production team. Zack Snyder left the leadership of the League of the Justice following the tragic death of her daughter in 2017, prompting her to be replaced by Whedon.

Snyder continued to receive directorial credit, and his version of League of the Justice premiered on HBO Max in March 2021. To the League of Justice It did not do very well at the box office, and it garnered mixed reviews from critics.

4 Solo: A Star Wars Story reshoots cost a ton ($ 275 million)

Only: A Star Story Wars closely follows the story of Han Solo 10 years before the events of the original trilogy of Star wars . Only still the movie from star wars most expensive in history, but unfortunately the lowest grossing. The nearly $ 300 million budget is largely due to the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller over their creative differences with Lucasfilm.

Ron Howard was hired after his firing, and he re-shot more than 80% of what Lord and Miller’s production team had already shot. Only it only made nearly $ 400 million at the box office and was considered a flop.

3 Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalkers is the lowest grossing film of the Disney trilogy ($ 275 million)

Star wars: r ise Of The Skywalker occupies the position of the film from star wars lowest grossing of the Disney trilogy. Rise Of The Skywalker it made $ 1,078 million at the box office on a budget of $ 275 million. Your earnings lag behind The last Jedi , with 1,300 million dollars, and The awakening of the strength, with 2,060 million.

Rise Of The Skywalker was only the seventh highest grossing film of 2019, behind films such as Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King Y Frozen II. Despite being a box office flop, Rise Of The Skywalker was nominated for three Academy Awards.

2 John Carter is one of the biggest box office flops ($ 264 million)

The 2012 Disney sci-fi action movie titled John carter, is one of the biggest hits in the history of the box office. John Sump it cost Disney about $ 300 million, and it only made $ 284 million at the box office. Although the musical score and some visual elements of John Sump attract viewers, the film lacks a plot line that can be followed.

The film adaptation of John Carter, a fictional American Civil War veteran and space explorer, had been in the works since the 1930s, but never materialized until 2012. Not surprisingly, Disney canceled plans for a sequel and even from a trilogy, considering John’s failure Sump .

1 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Makes Superhero World History ($ 263 million)

Batman V Superman: Dawn of the Justice has made history as it is the first live action film to feature superheroes Batman and Superman simultaneously. It is also the first ever live-action representation of Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. The cost of production of “Dawn of the Justice“It was about $ 300 million, and it made almost $ 900 million at the box office. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice had a good opening weekend, but from there it quickly went downhill. Despite its historical concepts, The Dawn of Justice garnered negative reviews from critics.