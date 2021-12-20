XRP, MANA, The Sandbox Price Analysis: December 19

As the ‘fear’ condition still existed, Bitcoin faltered around the $ 47,000 mark while XRP technical indicators gave mixed signals.

Metaverse tokens like Decentraland and The Sandbox correlated when their price action jumped above the 50-SMA while showing slightly bullish indications.

XRP

XRP managed to form two ascending triangles over the past 15 days and found its test points between the $ 0.84 and $ 0.77 range.

After a breakout of the ascending triangle on December 8, the bulls broke above the $ 0.88 level, but the price quickly fell below the $ 0.88 level. fifty-SMOTHER (blue).

Now, XRP saw a 7.91% gain in five days as it moved above the previously mentioned level to flip it as immediate support. It is crucial to take note of the bullish divergence between the price action and the OBV trend line (white). OBV it consistently marked higher lows, while price action continued to test the same $ 0.77 level for 15 days.

However, short-term technical indicators slightly favored the bears. At press time, XRP was trading at $ 0.8255 after noticing a 20.2% decline in 30 days. During the last ten days, the RSI struggled to cross the 55 mark. Volume oscillator it marked lower lows, indicating a weak bullish move.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA saw a breakout of the bearish pennant on December 9. This drop was transferred to a descending channel after the alt noted a 25.83% drop from December 7 to 15.

Despite the slide, the bulls secured month-long support at the $ 3.11 mark. As a result, MANA noticed a 15.36% increase in four days above 50%.SMA (green). The aforementioned level held as resistance from the beginning of this month and has now switched to its immediate test support.

At press time, MANA was trading 42.2% below its ATH at $ 3.3708. The RSI He touched the 63 mark for the first time since his ATH on November 25. In addition, the DMI showed buying preference while the ADX showed a slightly weak directional trend.

The sandbox (ARENA)

Since December 13, SAND (like XRP) has formed an ascending triangle on its 4-hour chart.

After reaching its ATH on Nov 25, the alt has steadily declined in a descending channel (white) and found support at the gold 61.8%. Fibonacci level. Thus, like MANA, even SAND witnessed an increase of more than 15% in four days above its fifty-YETO (green) that was set as an immediate test level.

At press time, the alt was trading 38.6% below its ATH at $ 5.0709. The RSI It seemed to weaken as it approached the midline. He too DMI showed a slight bullish bias. But ADX represented a weak directional trend.

