World Cup every two years? These studies support Infantino’s idea

Doha, Qatar. / 12.20.2021





This Monday, December 20, the FIFA Global Summit was held, a virtual meeting to which 207 of the 210 member associations attended eligible FIFA. Two studies were presented made by Nielsen and OpenEconomics, respectively, which establish the potential economic benefits in case of making a World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year format.

Evolve or stagnate?

The first study (Nielsen) states that a World Cup every two years would bring him around $ 4.4 trillion in revenue in the first four years. The same that they were supposed to be distributed among the 211 member associations. Said additional income would allow increasing solidarity funds from $ 6 million per cycle (currently) to $ 25 million by association in the first four years.

According to words of Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, the intention is to bridge the gap between member associations and give them a “more realistic” opportunity to compete on a global scale.. The study also concluded that if the confederations they will change their tournaments to a biennial cycle would be obtained earnings of 6.6 million euros in the first four years.

Meanwhile, the OpenEconomics study concluded that moving to a every two year format in men’s soccer would produce a gain in the GDP of the host country, with 180 trillion dollars in a period of 16 years and would generate two million full-time jobs.

The highest representative of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, expressed that: “a World Cup every two years, generates opposition, but I regret that 90% of this opposition is emotional in nature, It is not based on facts, on analysis. “Referring to those detractors of a World Cup being held every two years instead of every four.

The biennial proposal of the World Cup is backed by such figures as Arsene Wenger and Jill Ellis, with the aim of “optimizing the future of football” and “prioritizing the well-being of the players.” FIFA plans future consultations with confederations and associations, early 2022, to review these studies in depth.