With 3 Mexicans, Herediano is crowned champion in Costa Rica

The Heredian was crowned as the new champion of Costa Rica this Sunday after beating 3-2 (4-2 overall) at Saprissa in the first leg of the Apertura tournament final.

Los heredianos, from coach Jeaustin Campos and where they play the Mexicans Miguel Basulto, Diego González and Luis Miguel Franco they added its 29th title on the centenary of its founding and after 1 year and 11 months since he won his last national final. With this they snatched the two-time championship from the Saprissites.

Saprissa, from Spanish coach Iñaki Alonso, complicated the game very early with the expulsion at minute 18 of the defender Walter Cortes.

However, the popularly called purple did not lower their arms and continued to press. Veteran Christian Bolaños was a bulwark for his team, he looked for spaces and complicated the actions of his rival.

From the penalty spot, Bolaños at minute 25 would score 0-1 after a rebound from goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado. On the edge of the end of the first half (45 + 2) after a shot by Yeltsin Tejeda the ball would end up at the bottom of the nets with an own goal from Bolaños to put parity 1-1.

The Saprissista would continue to be the protagonist in the game and in the second half Bolaños turns the scoreboard around to make it 1-2, but the meeting was not simple.

After the annotation the Saprissa went back and planted a block to guard the scoreboard, since it had one less player in its ranks.

For their part, the Heredians wanted to open the field more and more to generate spaces, with the help of forwards John Jairo Ruiz, Yendrick Ruiz and José Ortiz, the locals were more explosive.

The first pressure would come with Ruiz at minute 77, which ended with a save by Saprissista goalkeeper Aaron Cruz with one hand. While the Heredians continued looking for more alternatives to avoid going to overtime.

In the last ten minutes of play, Tejeda at minute 80 would put the tie 2-2 but on the aggregate it meant a 3-2 advantage. Eight more minutes part, the Mexican Luis Miguel Franco would place the sentence of the match 3-2 in the match (4-2 aggregate) to give his team the national title.