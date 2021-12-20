Will Smith (re) conquers us with Welcome to Earth – Spoiler Time

They did it first with One Strange Rock in 2018 , but the pandemic did not yet exist, the platform was not present streaming from Disney and, after all, National Geographic was not yet part of the spoils of the Mouse , after purchasing Fox . What was it about? One Strange Rock consisted of 10 episodes presented and narrated by a charismatic Will Smith, who after allying with Darren aronofsky for their production they tell survival secrets and never-before-told characteristics of nature, From the perspective of 8 astronauts who were about 1000 days outside the planet Earth.

The documentary was fabulous, but unfortunately its short-lived broadcast on NatGeo and then its little-publicized premiere in Netflix in 2019 (it was not even distributed worldwide) they prevented more seasons from being given. !But somehow, the dumbbell and formula were resurrected improved, with Welcome to earth!

Unfortunately no longer astronauts, but with a Smith INSIDE the action (at least in one of the scans of each of the 6 episodes), as well as the presence of adventurers and explorers truly unusual, but not uncool for that.

From a completely blind sound expert, a Philippine marine biologist (something totally unusual in her home country) and even a Japanese man with a bionic leg, Smith and production travel to different parts of the planet to tell us things that we would never have imagined existed in this “neighborhood” called Earth.