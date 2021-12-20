Will BTS and Ariana Grande collaborate? We explain why they suspect it

What could be better than a collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS, because, We explain why fans are suspicious of this possibility.

Rumors between a project between the South Korean band and the Florida-born star began after their managers met.

And it is that recently, Scooter Bran, Ari’s manager, met Bang Si Hyuk, producer and founder of HYBE Corporation and Big Hit Music.

In April this year, HYBE bought Ithaca Holding, which houses stars like Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Justin Bieber, J Balvin and more.

After this meeting, the fans of both artists became suspicious of a collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS.

Additionally, Scooter was recently interviewed by Variety, who he assured that he has a strong friendship with Bang Si Hyuk.

Variety asked Braun if he had thought of any collaboration between BTS and any of the Ithaca Holding artists..

“I asked (Bang), ‘Do you expect our artists to collaborate with your artists?’ And he said, “if they want to.” It’s about what’s right and what we can build together for the long term.

I have great respect for my new partners. I know they have it for me. I know they have it for our artists, “Braun told Variety.

The ARMYs consider that Ariana Grande would be one of those chosen for a possible collaboration with BTS, due to her affinity, although other artists such as J Balvin have expressed their desire to collaborate with the South Korean boy band.

