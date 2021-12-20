Why Julio César Chávez was not satisfied with Junior’s performance on his return to the ring

Julio César Chávez insisted that his physical discomfort should not be a pretext for what he showed above the ring, but insisted that this condition harmed his performance (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

The son of great mexican champion returned to the ring, Julio César Chávez Junior faced David Panther Zegarra last Saturday, December 17. After 10 rounds and in a controversial result, the victory was awarded to the Mexican boxer.

Chávez Junior managed to avoid his fight that meant his return to boxing after an absence of several months. Although he won the victory by decision of the judges, his main critic – as he called himself – was not entirely satisfied with his son’s presentation.

Julio César Chávez gave a few words for the media Left in which he expressed his analysis of the performance he saw of his son and pointed out that he missed throwing blows. He pointed out that he saw it as “regular” and for the former boxer, he lacked greater agility and blows above the ring.

According to, from the perspective of Mr. Knockout, Julio’s rival did not have an offense that threatened Junior. David Zegarra dominated the first rounds, But as the fight progressed, Chávez Carrasco managed to turn it around and keep the advantage in his favor.

According to “Mr. Knockout” perspective, Julio’s rival did not have an offensive that threatened Junior (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

“From 100% I looked at 50%, which is already a gain because the other fight did not throw blows,” confessed the sports commentator.

From the role of sports analyst, Julius Caesar revealed the shortcomings of his son at the time of fighting. In other statements given for You can’t play boxing He confessed that the result of his son was diminished because of a disease that he did not disclose.

Despite the discomfort he presented Junior days before the fight, he did not want to cancel it and was encouraged to return to the ring, according to his father confessed to various media at the end of the fight.

Chávez Junior entered the ring accompanied by his corner and the presence of his father, Julio César Chávez (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

“The truth is I am a major critic. Today he looked regular, the truth was he was ill, he did not want to cancel the fight; He needed to throw more blows, but I saw him a little better “

Julio Cesar Chavez He insisted that his physical discomfort should not be a pretext for what he showed above the ring, but insisted that this condition impaired his performance against the Peruvian boxer.

“My son got sick in this fight. It’s no excuse, you know I’m always the biggest critic of him, but this time he got sick. But still he did not want to cancel the fight, “he argued. Julius Caesar to Left.

How was Julio César Chávez Junior’s fight against David Zegarra?

The event of Chávez Jr.’s return to the ring took place within the framework of the Palenque of the Livestock Fair of Culiacán, Sinaloa. Chávez Junior entered the ring accompanied by his corner and the presence of his father, Julio César Chávez.

David Zegarra faced Chávez Jr. (Photo: Instagram / @ jdpromociones)

As soon as the first bell rang, the Peruvian rushed against the Mexican; his technique was aimed at cornering Chávez Junior. Little by little he retained the blows and for a moment the son of the Mexican legend was outmatched.

But little by little Julito he gained confidence and began to unleash bigger blows. It should be remembered that the fight was not twelve rounds but ten, so Julio César Chávez Junior had less time to win.

The Mexican managed to even things out, but did not have a clear dominance over David Zegarra and in the end it was determined that Chávez Jr. won by unanimous decision. But nevertheless, Judges’ cards were not released, for which the true performance of Julio César Chávez Jr. was criticized.

The last time Chávez Jr stepped into the ring was in the “Tribute to the Kings”, An event that took place at the Jalisco Stadium, where it was measured against Anderson Silva. By split decision, the Brazilian mixed arts managed to finish off Chávez Jr. and defeated him.

KEEP READING:

From parcels with the deceased to wearing the same jockstrap: the cabals of Terrible Morales and Marco Barrera

From Luis Romo to Pol Fernández: the pending renovations that concern Cruz Azul

What does Christian Martinoli think of Toño de Valdés